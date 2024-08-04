Gallery of 4 photos

Expand photo Click arrows to view

the slideshow Swipe

1 2 3 4 4 Go to previous photo Go to next photo

Paul Perretta, co-owner of Hot Cookie, stands behind the counter inside the Polk Street location of the sexy bakery. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Marcel Mijares, left, owner of High Trails Cyclery Bike Shop, and Brooke Wagner, the store’s manager, have tracked the changes on Polk Street since frequenting the corridor in their early adulthood. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Micah Ruiz, owner of Orion Custom Framing, one of the new entrants to the neighborhood said he's been embraced by the community. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard