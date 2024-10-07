Background investigators play a key role in filtering incoming generations of police officers. Van Koll was tasked with looking for anything that might reflect poorly on a recruit’s judgment, such as unpaid bills or parking tickets, bad credit, and run-ins with the law.

The SFPD this year rehired Van Koll, despite his legal troubles and track record in Contra Costa. The Standard has learned that the department fired him Sept. 18. The SFPD did not respond to a request for comment.

Richard Van Koll — who was involved in a physical altercation with former employees who are suing him for alleged unfair labor practices — retired from the SFPD in 2013, then worked for seven years as an investigator at the Contra Costa County district attorney’s office before being fired. He has sued, alleging age discrimination.

A former officer who was rehired by the San Francisco Police Department to conduct background investigations on new recruits has been fired following two stories by The Standard highlighting troubling incidents in his own background.

Van Koll’s hiring, despite his record of legal issues, reflects a common practice by the SFPD of bringing in ex-officers with minimal scrutiny, said former internal affairs attorney Kelly O’Haire. “You can’t just hire people without a review,” she said. “That has to come from the top to ensure no favoritism, and a review of confidential background files. There has been a past practice of hiring friends. regardless of the background.”

Initially, the department told The Standard it had full confidence in its hiring decisions.

When Chief Bill Scott was questioned about The Standard’s reporting on the hiring of Van Koll during a Sept. 4 Police Commission meeting, he said background checks for former officers are not as robust as those for potential officers, but “if we find out something after we hire them, we can make an adjustment at that time.”