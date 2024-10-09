Skip to main content
The rodeo, the Blue Angels, and 15 more awesome things to do this weekend

Four fighter jets are flying in a close formation against a clear blue sky, leaving white vapor trails behind them. "U.S. Navy" is visible on the aircrafts.
The Blue Angels take part in a Fleet Week air show this weekend. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Gush dance festival

The festival by Joe Goode Performance Group offers premieres of new works and selections from past favorites.

Two dancers in red costumes intertwine on a dimly lit stage with dramatic red lighting, creating a fluid, expressive pose full of emotion and intensity.
A performance at Gush 2022. | Source: Joe Goode Performance Group

Website
Joe Goode Performance Group
Date and time
Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 10-12, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m.
Address
401 Alabama St.

Fleet Week Parade of Ships

Watch the West Coast’s largest procession of Navy ships sail through the bay, led by the SF Fire Department boat making rainbows with its water jets.

Sailors and marines in uniform stand on the deck of a naval ship, some saluting, against a backdrop of the ship's structure and a clear blue sky.
Crew members of the USS Somerset watch as the ship sails into the San Francisco Bay. | Source: Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Website
Fleet Week Parade of Ships
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Address
San Francisco waterfront

Fleet Week air show with the Blue Angels

See F22s, parachuters, and dozens of low-flying aircraft at this annual air show over the bay, with the Blue Angels performing at 3 p.m.

Website
Fleet Week air show
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 11, 12:45 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13, 12:30 p.m.
Address
Marina Green

Chinatown Night Market

Grant Avenue fills with food vendors, traditional music, DJs, and lion dance performances at this lively street festival.

Website
Chinatown Night Market
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 11, 5:30-9 p.m.
Address
Stockton Street at Washington Street

The Grotto rave

Dress in black and green for Cave Rave’s latest warehouse trap and techno after-hours party.

Website
The Grotto
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 11, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Address
Location TBA

Electric Fields

Justin Martin of the famous Dirtybird house-music crew headlines SF Live’s free (with RSVP) mini-festival, with lighting by arts group Illuminate, at the Golden Gate Bandshell.

Website
SF Live Fest
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2-6 p.m.
Address
Golden Gate Bandshell

76th Grand National Rodeo

Bull riding, steer wrestling, bareback riding, team roping, and more, plus western-themed food and shopping — in other words, what the Cow Palace was built for in 1941.

A rodeo cowboy in a blue shirt and red chaps is riding a bucking horse, holding on with one hand raised. He's wearing a cowboy hat and focused on staying on.
Cow Palace lives up to its name. | Source: Grand National Rodeo

Website
Cow Palace
Date and time
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Address
2600 Geneva Ave.

Inspiritus mime theater

Be amazed and beguiled by this mix of traditional French and modern American mime arts, part of FlopFest.

Website
FlopFest
Date and time
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 11-13, 7:30 p.m.
Address
2400 Bayshore Blvd.

World of Dumplings festival

At this street-food party, get your fill of ravioli, momo, gyoza, wontons, and more.

Three people are joyfully sharing dim sum at a restaurant table filled with various bamboo steamers and sauce bottles. They are using chopsticks to pick up food.
Dumpling time! | Source: AsiansAreStrong

Website
World of Dumplings
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address
Rincon Center, 101 Spear St.

Tenderloin Family Fall Fest in Little Saigon

Larkin Street closes for this autumnal gathering featuring ponies, painting, a bounce house, and games.

Website
Tenderloin Family Fall Fest
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Address
Larkin Street between Eddy and Ellis

Drunk Theatre’s ‘Nightmare on Valencia St.’ comedy show

What happens when comedians take five shots of whiskey and improvise? The results are hilarious at this acclaimed show — this time, with a spooky twist.

Website
Drunk Theatre
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Address
Eclectic Box SF, 446 Valencia St.

Electronica with Rival Consoles

The masters of pulsing soundscapes play at the futuristic art gallery Gray Area, with its epic lighting rig.

Website
Gray Area
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
Address
2665 Mission St.

Kiesza concert

With a billion streams of “Hideaway,” Kiesza ruled the 2010s and collaborated with Deadmau5 and Diplo. Now she’s playing the intimate DNA Lounge.

Website
Popscene
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m.
Address
375 11th St.

Burning Man Decompression

Sound camps, art installations, and all manners of costumed weirdos will fill the Potrero streets Sunday.

Website
Burning Man
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 13, noon to midnight
Address
Alameda Street and Vermont Street

Levant Street block party in Corona Heights

Music, vendors, games, and more line the streets of one of SF’s prettiest and most under-hyped neighborhoods.

Website
sf.funcheap.com
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 13, 12-6 p.m.
Address
57 Levant St.

Talk with sci-fi master Neal Stephenson

The novelist discusses his new book, “Polostan,” about espionage in the atomic age.

A bald man with a gray beard is speaking at a TechCrunch event, wearing a gray suit and seated in a black chair, holding a microphone near his mouth.
Neal Stephenson will discuss his new sci-fi book "Polostan." | Source: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Website
The Long New Foundation
Date and time
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7-8:30 p.m.
Address
SFJazz Center, 201 Franklin St.

Atlas Genius with Robert Delong

The indie rockers take the stage at the Independent with opening act Delong, who makes music with video game controllers, motion sensors, and drums.

Website
The Independent
Date and time
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.
Address
628 Division St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

