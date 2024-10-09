The rodeo, the Blue Angels, and 15 more awesome things to do this weekend

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
The festival by Joe Goode Performance Group offers premieres of new works and selections from past favorites.
- Website
- Joe Goode Performance Group
- Date and time
- Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 10-12, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m.
- Address
- 401 Alabama St.
Watch the West Coast’s largest procession of Navy ships sail through the bay, led by the SF Fire Department boat making rainbows with its water jets.
- Website
- Fleet Week Parade of Ships
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Address
- San Francisco waterfront
See F22s, parachuters, and dozens of low-flying aircraft at this annual air show over the bay, with the Blue Angels performing at 3 p.m.
- Website
- Fleet Week air show
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 11, 12:45 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13, 12:30 p.m.
- Address
- Marina Green
Grant Avenue fills with food vendors, traditional music, DJs, and lion dance performances at this lively street festival.
- Website
- Chinatown Night Market
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 11, 5:30-9 p.m.
Dress in black and green for Cave Rave’s latest warehouse trap and techno after-hours party.
- Website
- The Grotto
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 11, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Address
- Location TBA
Justin Martin of the famous Dirtybird house-music crew headlines SF Live’s free (with RSVP) mini-festival, with lighting by arts group Illuminate, at the Golden Gate Bandshell.
- Website
- SF Live Fest
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 12, 2-6 p.m.
- Address
- Golden Gate Bandshell
Bull riding, steer wrestling, bareback riding, team roping, and more, plus western-themed food and shopping — in other words, what the Cow Palace was built for in 1941.
- Website
- Cow Palace
- Date and time
- Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- Address
- 2600 Geneva Ave.
Be amazed and beguiled by this mix of traditional French and modern American mime arts, part of FlopFest.
- Website
- FlopFest
- Date and time
- Friday-Sunday, Oct. 11-13, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- 2400 Bayshore Blvd.
At this street-food party, get your fill of ravioli, momo, gyoza, wontons, and more.
- Website
- World of Dumplings
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Address
- Rincon Center, 101 Spear St.
Larkin Street closes for this autumnal gathering featuring ponies, painting, a bounce house, and games.
- Website
- Tenderloin Family Fall Fest
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
What happens when comedians take five shots of whiskey and improvise? The results are hilarious at this acclaimed show — this time, with a spooky twist.
- Website
- Drunk Theatre
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The masters of pulsing soundscapes play at the futuristic art gallery Gray Area, with its epic lighting rig.
- Website
- Gray Area
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
- Address
- 2665 Mission St.
With a billion streams of “Hideaway,” Kiesza ruled the 2010s and collaborated with Deadmau5 and Diplo. Now she’s playing the intimate DNA Lounge.
- Website
- Popscene
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m.
- Address
- 375 11th St.
Sound camps, art installations, and all manners of costumed weirdos will fill the Potrero streets Sunday.
- Website
- Burning Man
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 13, noon to midnight
Music, vendors, games, and more line the streets of one of SF’s prettiest and most under-hyped neighborhoods.
- Website
- sf.funcheap.com
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 13, 12-6 p.m.
- Address
- 57 Levant St.
The novelist discusses his new book, “Polostan,” about espionage in the atomic age.
- Website
- The Long New Foundation
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7-8:30 p.m.
The indie rockers take the stage at the Independent with opening act Delong, who makes music with video game controllers, motion sensors, and drums.
- Website
- The Independent
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.
- Address
- 628 Division St.