Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Tenderloin store curfew succeeds in one thing: frustrating merchants

A man in a white polo shirt stands in a grocery aisle surrounded by colorful snack packages. He has a smartwatch on his wrist and a clock is visible behind him.
Fawaz Algahim, co-owner of Plaza Snacks & Deli, says the mayor’s curfew on Tenderloin businesses is hurting sales. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Max Harrison-Caldwell

Mayor London Breed’s curfew on Tenderloin stores hasn’t stopped late-night drug scenes, but it has been successful in frustrating business owners, who say they’ve lost sales.

Since mid-August, the city has ordered that certain stores in a troubled 20-block area lock up by midnight. Almost two months into the curfew, enacted as a two-year pilot program, residents and business owners are split as to whether it’s working.

But Fawaz Algahim can say for sure that sales are down.

Algahim, who owns and operates the Plaza Snacks & Deli convenience store, along with his brother, said he used to stay open until 1 or 1:30 a.m. but now closes promptly at midnight. Is he missing out on late-night customers?

“Yes, of course,” Algahim said, adding that the curfew, which does not apply to bars and restaurants, doesn’t make sense to him. He wants the city to repeal it.

A busy store counter with two employees assisting customers. Various snacks and small items are displayed, and people are exchanging money and goods.
Algahim says his convenience store has lost late-night customers since the curfew took effect. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man in a store is placing a large bottle of soda by the register. The counter is stocked with snacks, and shelves behind him display various products.
Algahim wants the city to repeal the curfew, enacted as a two-year pilot program. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

The stated goal of the curfew is to decrease drug activity and late-night loitering, which leaves trash and disturbs Tenderloin residents, the city says. The ordinance allows the city to cite a business multiple times in a night, as long as the citations are at least an hour apart. Each citation costs a maximum of $1,000.

The city has so far cited three businesses for violating the curfew, according to the mayor’s office. One of them, Mi Reyna Market, has requested an administrative hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Related

A large crowd of people is gathered on a sidewalk at night near a building with the number 995 above the entrance. Many are wearing coats and hats, and a few trees line the street.
Drug markets persist downtown despite thousands of arrests, police crackdown
A group gathers at night outside a brightly lit shop, with some on foot and others on bikes.
Mayor’s latest drug crackdown plan: Close Tenderloin stores earlier

Miriam Zouzounis, who serves on the executive team of the Neighborhood Business Alliance, described the curfew as “collective punishment.” 

She said that if stores lose business because of the curfew, the city needs to offset those losses through subsidies, grants, or fee reform. Meanwhile, she added, the curfew isn’t changing street conditions, because corner stores are not responsible for the poverty and drug use in the Tenderloin.

“Workers and businesses are bearing the burden of these systemic issues,” Zouzounis said. “The merchants feel like they know that we’re dealing with this because the city has failed.”

The curfew program is slated to continue until August 2026. Zouzounis said her group has asked the city to conduct research on the program’s efficacy and present its findings at a hearing after six months. Ideally, she said, the city will end the program after a year based on those findings.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A dimly lit store interior with a glowing &quot;Open&quot; sign above the door. Two people exit, passing dairy shelves filled with milk and drinks.
The goal of the curfew is to decrease drug activity and late-night loitering, the city says. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A bustling night scene outside 'Plaza Snacks &amp; Deli', with a crowd of people on the sidewalk.
Crowds gather outside Algahim's store in February. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

On a recent weeknight between 8 and 9 p.m., The Standard observed open drug use, sidewalk markets, and small gatherings in front of corner stores.

José Martinez, an employee at Taqueria Castillo, said there have been thinner crowds on sidewalks recently, but he attributes that to the increased police presence, rather than the curfew. He said the taqueria, across McAllister Street from Plaza Snacks & Deli, has seen small declines in sales.

A man named Joseph, who declined to give his last name, said he has been living on the street in the Tenderloin for three years. He said the curfew has just shuffled people to stores that stay open.

“The herd moves,” Joseph said.

Zouzounis said merchants generally supported the curfew before it was enacted, despite concerns over lost revenue. 

“We should be supported, and we’re trying to stay in compliance and work with the city,” Zouzounis said. “But instead, it’s just punitive measure after punitive measure.”

Max Harrison-Caldwell can be reached at maxhc@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BusinessCrimeHomelessnessNewsSFPDSmall BusinessTenderloin