“Yes, of course,” Algahim said, adding that the curfew, which does not apply to bars and restaurants, doesn’t make sense to him. He wants the city to repeal it.

Algahim, who owns and operates the Plaza Snacks & Deli convenience store, along with his brother, said he used to stay open until 1 or 1:30 a.m. but now closes promptly at midnight. Is he missing out on late-night customers?

But Fawaz Algahim can say for sure that sales are down.

Since mid-August, the city has ordered that certain stores in a troubled 20-block area lock up by midnight. Almost two months into the curfew, enacted as a two-year pilot program, residents and business owners are split as to whether it’s working.

Mayor London Breed’s curfew on Tenderloin stores hasn’t stopped late-night drug scenes, but it has been successful in frustrating business owners, who say they’ve lost sales.

The city has so far cited three businesses for violating the curfew, according to the mayor’s office. One of them, Mi Reyna Market, has requested an administrative hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 17.

The stated goal of the curfew is to decrease drug activity and late-night loitering , which leaves trash and disturbs Tenderloin residents, the city says. The ordinance allows the city to cite a business multiple times in a night, as long as the citations are at least an hour apart. Each citation costs a maximum of $1,000.

Miriam Zouzounis, who serves on the executive team of the Neighborhood Business Alliance, described the curfew as “collective punishment.”

She said that if stores lose business because of the curfew, the city needs to offset those losses through subsidies, grants, or fee reform. Meanwhile, she added, the curfew isn’t changing street conditions, because corner stores are not responsible for the poverty and drug use in the Tenderloin.

“Workers and businesses are bearing the burden of these systemic issues,” Zouzounis said. “The merchants feel like they know that we’re dealing with this because the city has failed.”

The curfew program is slated to continue until August 2026. Zouzounis said her group has asked the city to conduct research on the program’s efficacy and present its findings at a hearing after six months. Ideally, she said, the city will end the program after a year based on those findings.