Carjacking suspect leads cops on huge chase across city

The Standard caught the action on camera as 10 police vehicles with sirens blazing drove west down Point Lobos Avenue near the VA Medical Center at 7:27 p.m.

“Does anyone know why there are about 15 cop cars driving thru both nob hill and also the richmond? It was at least 15 maybe more all speeding with their lights on and ambulances as well. Seemed pretty major to me,” a user posted to the San Francisco Reddit page.