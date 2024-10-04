A suspect shot at plainclothes cops Thursday night near Twitter’s former office building in downtown San Francisco. Nobody was injured, police said.
The San Francisco Police Department said the armed suspect was taken into custody with the help of the Sheriff’s Department after the 8:15 p.m. shooting near Ninth and Mission streets in SoMa, a block from Market Street. A large police presence was seen outside the social media company’s old headquarters at around 8:35 p.m.
Police arrested Freddie Tooks Dilworth, on suspicion of a litany of offenses including attempted murder and possessing a firearm as a felon.
A police source said the undercover unit was on patrol and heard shots fired in the area of 10th Street between Market and Mission streets. They saw a subject with a gun and got out of their vehicle to take the suspect on and identify themselves before they were fired on.
“Tonight, members of the SFPD were shot at,” SFPD Chief Bill Scott said in a tweet. “This violent episode highlights the dangers our officers face daily. I want to thank our brave officers for their heroic work and for making an arrest to take a violent suspect off the streets.”
The shooting came just weeks after cops shot and wounded a revolver-wielding man at the Powell Street BART station after first failing to capture him with a BolaWrap lasso device.
Citywide, violent crime and weapons offenses are down this year by around 10% compared with the same period last year, according to police data analyzed by The Standard.