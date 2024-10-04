A suspect shot at plainclothes cops Thursday night near Twitter’s former office building in downtown San Francisco. Nobody was injured, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the armed suspect was taken into custody with the help of the Sheriff’s Department after the 8:15 p.m. shooting near Ninth and Mission streets in SoMa, a block from Market Street. A large police presence was seen outside the social media company’s old headquarters at around 8:35 p.m.

Police arrested Freddie Tooks Dilworth, on suspicion of a litany of offenses including attempted murder and possessing a firearm as a felon.

A police source said the undercover unit was on patrol and heard shots fired in the area of 10th Street between Market and Mission streets. They saw a subject with a gun and got out of their vehicle to take the suspect on and identify themselves before they were fired on.