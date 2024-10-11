Grading the 49ers win vs. Seattle: Nick Bosa is a pressure machine

Warner’s monstrous hit of Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III off a third-down screen pass set a key early-game tone for the 49ers. The star linebacker was also instrumental in the 49ers’ excellent performance on run defense. They allowed the Seahawks only 52 yards on 20 carries, or 2.6 yards per rush.

Don’t underestimate the difficulty of the 49ers’ defensive workload, by the way. Warner was on the field for 78 snaps just four days after he and the 49ers had labored through ultra-hot weather in their loss to the Arizona Cardinals. This was an impressive defensive performance that also saw the 49ers give the youngster Winters some time at the second linebacker spot in place for Campbell.