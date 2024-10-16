Brock Purdy has been better than Patrick Mahomes this season. Will that make a difference Sunday?

The Kansas City Chiefs may be 5-0 while the 49ers are just 3-3, but Brock Purdy has outplayed Patrick Mahomes so far this season. That’s a key subplot entering Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch at Levi’s Stadium. But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remains wary of Mahomes and the rest of the defending champions.

“I think everyone says ‘down year’ just because his numbers aren’t [as] crazy, but Pat is as good as it gets,” Shanahan said Wednesday of Mahomes, who ranks No. 17 in expected points added (EPA) per play. “All their games except for one have come down to the last possession, and he’s as good as anyone in that last possession.”

What has changed from the last time these teams met in February is the style of QB play on the 49ers’ side of the field. Purdy has taken a markedly different path on his way to becoming Pro Football Focus’ top-rated quarterback in the NFL so far this season (Mahomes is No. 9). For example, Purdy is averaging 10 air yards per attempt and 9.1 air yards per completion. Both numbers rank No. 1 in the NFL. Mahomes, meanwhile, is dead last at 5.2 and 3.6 air yards, respectively.

Offenses evolve within the perpetual chess match of NFL play. Shanahan and Purdy, operating without injured space-making star Christian McCaffrey, have adapted by throwing the ball over the top of defenses that are aggressively crowding the middle of the field — often with an extra player patrolling those intermediate areas.

Mahomes and Kansas City coach Andy Reid, meanwhile, have shifted away from some free-wheeling tendencies of the past to an attack centered on screens and other short passes. In the Chiefs’ most recent game against New Orleans, 11 of Mahomes’ 28 completions went to targets at or behind the line of scrimmage.

“They always dabble in screens, RPOs — you’ve always got to be ready for new plays, ones that you haven’t seen,” Shanahan said. “I’ve always enjoyed watching Andy since he was back in Philly and he continues to evolve.”