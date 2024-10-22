A lot. During the intervening six decades, the tightly planned community birthed an iconic architectural vernacular — simple forms covered in graying redwood slats, topped with asymmetrical shed roofs — but also sparked bureaucratically bloody battles over how, or if, humans should build on the precious coastal land at all.

The diggers and dump trucks were there to erect something radically quiet: The Sea Ranch, 100 miles north of San Francisco, would be a development of ecologically sensitive homes populated by people who live lightly on the land and tightly in community — a modern-day NorCal-creative kibbutz. It was an ambitious and risky real estate scheme wrapped up in 1960s back-to-the-land idealism. What could go wrong?

It’s been 60 years since the first construction vehicles rolled onto the former Ohlson Ranch, 5,200 acres of asperous, wind-battered Sonoma County coastland populated by grazing sheep and stands of Monterey cypress trees, their branches caught in an eastward retreat from the wind blasting off the Pacific.

Utopia is a tough standard to live up to. Just ask any longtime resident of the Sea Ranch.

After years of contentious planning and drawn-out construction, one of these experiments — the newly renovated and reopened Sea Ranch Lodge, including 17 guest rooms — has invigorated and brought surprising peace to the hamlet of more than 2,000 homeowners. For the first time in years, visitors can access the notoriously cloistered community without having to rent out a home.

The Sea Ranch Lodge was one of the first three structures erected on the land in 1968. It contained a restaurant, solarium, bar and lounge, café, general store, and post office, and a collection of thin-walled guest rooms with killer views, available for rent by the night.

But it had been shuttered for years following a pileup of misguided design interventions and deferred maintenance. Then, in 2018, the lodge and its land were purchased by an anonymous group of investors with a personal connection to Sea Ranch. According to the Wall Street Journal, the mystery buyers included Patrick and John Collison, founders of the payments giant Stripe, venture capitalist Robin Chan, and Justin Kan, co-founder of the livestreaming platform Twitch.

The group funded a multimillion-dollar renovation that was more magic trick than extreme makeover. A thoughtfully selected team of designers, including Nicole Hollis, Charles de Lisle, architecture firm Mithun, and landscape architects Terremoto, took the weather-battered building practically down to the studs, then rebuilt it piece by piece.

De Lisle, who had been spellbound by the aesthetics of the Sea Ranch since childhood, when he came upon them in his mother’s home and garden magazines, summed up the design challenge thusly: It all had to change, yet nothing could change.

“I realized we actually had to update this whole building, or else it would rot and fall apart. The floors, the plumbing … they were all failing, nothing met [Americans with Disabilities Act] code,” De Lisle said. “If we wanted people to be able to visit this in 50 to 100 years, we had to do this right.”