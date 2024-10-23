A day after being appointed superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, Maria Su was trailed by the press as she visited an elementary school with Mayor London Breed.

But the toughest questions the two officials faced Wednesday didn’t come from the reporters.

“Why were the schools closing in the first place?” asked a fifth-grader at Yick Wo Elementary School, one of the campuses targeted for closure under a defunct proposal.

Su was appointed Tuesday to lead the district following last week’s resignation of Superintendent Matt Wayne. The interaction at Yick Wo turned into a mini press conference as the young students grilled the officials.

Breed explained that the district has financial problems, and school closures were an option but had been paused due to concerns from parents and a lack of data.

“We wanted to make sure that as grown-ups, we are doing everything we can to ensure your teachers are supported, you all are supported,” Breed told the kids. “So we wanted to stop by and say hi.”