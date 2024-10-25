To beat the Cowboys, the 49ers need to make these 5 crucial fixes

The 49ers (3-4) are preparing for a pivotal game against the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) on Sunday night. The trajectory of the season may be at stake. A win could put the 49ers in first place entering their midseason bye, but a loss would keep them in the NFC West’s cellar. In other words, this matchup carries way more importance than a typical October tilt.

Both receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle are officially listed as questionable but seem likely to play for the 49ers. The team slowly integrated Samuel, who was hospitalized with pneumonia for two nights earlier this week, back into the fold over Thursday and Friday. Kittle is recovering from a foot sprain but also practiced both of those days.

Receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) are both ruled out, but the 49ers still have enough firepower to be favored by four points against the Cowboys.