Another pedestrian killed after being hit by car

Photos from the crash site, taken just after 8 a.m., show a Toyota SUV with a damaged front. Police have not said if this vehicle was involved in the traffic death.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The crash occurred at about 6:52 a.m. near the intersection with Divisadero Street.

The victim was struck outside the Kaiser hospital on Geary Boulevard and quickly rushed to the emergency room by firefighters but was later pronounced dead.

Another pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Friday morning, marking the second traffic death this week in San Francisco.

Three Waymo vehicles are also seen in the photos, but the robotaxi operator says they were not involved and arrived at the crash site after the incident.

There does not appear to be a crosswalk at the crash site.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The incident comes just days after a 70-year-old man was hit by a dump truck and died instantly at the intersection of Parnassus Avenue and Stanyan Street.

And on Thursday night, a cyclist was the victim of a suspected hit-and-run near Fisherman’s Wharf. The rider lost teeth and was rushed to hospital after the crash.

This week’s traffic deaths should raise the count of pedestrian fatalities in the city to 21 this year. City data, which was updated earlier this month, show 19 pedestrians killed since Jan. 1. San Francisco has a goal of eliminating all traffic deaths through its Vision Zero program, which launched in 2014.