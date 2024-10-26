Pedestrian’s killing by truck was likely unavoidable, transit boss says

Locals have been staging protests and demanding city action after a 70-year-old man was killed by a truck while using the crosswalk at Parnassus Avenue and Stanyan Street Tuesday.

But transit chief Jeffrey Tumlin says safety improvements are unlikely to happen near that stretch of Parnassus and that the man’s death was practically unavoidable given the location.

The area where the man, identified as Jose Chow, was killed is an essential access point for UCSF’s emergency room and Spinal Trauma Center, said Tumlin, director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.