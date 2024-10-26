Skip to main content
Pedestrian’s killing by truck was likely unavoidable, transit boss says

A street scene shows a white tent set up at an intersection, partially blocking the crosswalk. A person is standing nearby, and trees line the sidewalks.
A tent covers a man’s body after he was hit by a truck at Stanyan Street and Parnassus Avenue on Tuesday. | Source: Tomoki Chien/The Standard
By Joe Burn and Michael McLaughlin

Locals have been staging protests and demanding city action after a 70-year-old man was killed by a truck while using the crosswalk at Parnassus Avenue and Stanyan Street Tuesday. 

But transit chief Jeffrey Tumlin says safety improvements are unlikely to happen near that stretch of Parnassus and that the man’s death was practically unavoidable given the location.

The area where the man, identified as Jose Chow, was killed is an essential access point for UCSF’s emergency room and Spinal Trauma Center, said Tumlin, director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. 

“In a case where it’s a primary fire and ambulance route, we can almost never use things like speed humps,” Tumlin told The Standard in an interview, explaining that a spinal injury could be worsened by humps for a patient in an ambulance.

A street scene with a &quot;Parnassus&quot; sign, two people walking, and a tree. A blurred bus passes by, and there are yellow heart decorations and flowers on the post.
A bus drives by as people mourn at the traffic death memorial at Parnassus Avenue and Stanyan Street. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A street corner features a pole with a sign reading: &quot;A driver killed our neighbor here, October 22, 2024.&quot; A yellow taxi is parked by shops.
A sign at the intersection warns passersby about the collision that marked the city's 20th traffic death of the year. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard

Fire trucks have to slow down to almost a complete stop to pass a speed hump, he said. 

Preliminary police information does not suggest speeding was a factor in Chow’s death when he was hit by a dump truck turning right from Stanyan Street onto Parnassus, the transit director said.

The light was green, Tumlin said, citing initial police reports.

Even if speeding was a factor, the streets aren’t on the city’s High Injury Network list, meaning accidents rarely happen and installing speed cameras there isn’t allowed under state law, Tumlin said.

“So there’s basically no options because it’s an emergency room,” he said. “There’s no current options.”

Tumlin said he spoke with UCSF leadership on Thursday to see if they could explore other ways to make the area safer, but he cautioned that doing so would take time.

Yellow heart-shaped signs on a pole with handwritten names and dates. Flowers are placed below, partially wilted and vibrant marigolds.
At the corner where a truck fatally struck Jose Chow, yellow hearts were taped up to memorialize other people killed by cars in San Francisco. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard
A smiling woman with glasses stands on the street, holding a jacket. She's in front of a store with sunflowers in barrels, and some produce on display.
Hope Giron, 23, has lived near the intersection of Stanyan Street and Parnassus Avenue for 10 years. | Source: Michael McLaughlin/The Standard
A bicycle sign has handwritten and printed notices attached, detailing a fatal traffic accident and demanding safety improvements.
A sign taped up by safe-streets activists demands safer infrastructure, including a walk signal and an illuminated crosswalk. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard

Reacting to Tumlin’s comments, Hope Giron agreed that speed humps were likely not the answer due to the hospital route. 

Instead, the 23-year-old, who has lived in the area for a decade, thought the city should place flashing lights at the intersection like those seen near schools. 

“If we had one of those here, that would be perfect,” she said. “People need to slow down,  drivers need to pay attention, and pedestrians need to look up.”

Correction: A previous version of this article stated the intersection had a walk sign, according to SFMTA director Jeffrey Tumlin. The intersection does not have a walk sign.

Joe Burn can be reached at jburn@sfstandard.com
Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com

