The 49ers love midseason trades — here’s a possible target list

If there ever was a trade season almost perfectly set up for a couple of fortifying 49ers moves, it’s in this fragile moment, with the team sitting at 4-4 going into the bye, and trying to summon a gallop through the second half of this season.



Of course, the Kyle Shanahan–John Lynch 49ers always go into trade season aiming to make a few key and careful swaps that could turn the tide in November, December, January, and February. And maybe even for years after that.



The 49ers think this way when they’re 0-8 (their record in 2017 when they traded for Jimmy Garoppolo). They think this way when they’re 6-0 (as they were in 2019, when they traded for Emmanuel Sanders). And I’m sure they’re thinking this way now that they’ve barely survived an early wave of injuries and could really use some reinforcements for the stretch run.



The 49ers will get Christian McCaffrey back in a few weeks, which will send an electric jolt throughout the franchise. But the 49ers have been through a few emotional and physical wringers already; they need all the adrenaline boosts they can get.



Also, the question that has to be pounding in Shanahan and Lynch’s heads: What if the 49ers suffer several more crucial injuries between now and January? The season-ending injuries to Brandon Aiyuk, Javon Hargrave, and Elijah Mitchell, plus the extended McCaffrey absence, have already burned through most of the depth they built into this roster last off-season. The 49ers will undoubtedly suffer more injuries. So they really could use more bodies at a couple of important positions.



A caveat: There has already been a lot of movement in the last few weeks, well ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, and the 49ers haven’t been part of it. If Shanahan and Lynch were dying to make a move, they probably would’ve already done it. Instead, the 49ers have sat quietly while players like Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, Josh Uche, and Ernest Jones have all moved.



But, again, knowing how Shanahan and Lynch think, it’s more likely than not that they’ll do something by next Tuesday to show their players that all energies remain directed at a return to the Super Bowl and that they still believe they have every chance to do this.



I don’t, however, believe that the 49ers will be trading for a wide receiver, even after losing Aiyuk. The best available WRs have already been traded; and there’s a reason Shanahan and Lynch drafted Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing last April. The rookies have been thrust into bigger roles than anticipated, but Pearsall in particular looks like he can handle even more. And I’m not the only one curious to see what Cowing might do with more playing time. Also, the 49ers already have so much money sunk into the position with Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel that it’s hard to see adding much more.



I also don’t see Shanahan and Lynch making a significant deadline trade for a running back (all bets are on McCaffrey), tight end (same for George Kittle), offensive lineman (not the 49ers’ style), cornerback (they’re as deep at that spot now as they’ve ever been), linebacker (also not the 49ers’ style), safety (definitely not the 49ers’ style), or, of course, quarterback (Brock Purdy is QB1 probably for the next eight to ten years).



Which leaves the same position Shanahan and Lynch have landed on just about every trade deadline: the defensive line, with a hard tilt to edge rushers.



Yetur Gross-Matos is out for at least a few more weeks, they’ve lost Hargrave and Drake Jackson for the season and haven’t fully replaced Arik Armstead after they cut him in a salary constriction last off-season. Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is basically going with a three-man rotation at defensive end — Nick Bosa, Leonard Floyd, and Sam Okuayinou, who has been a depth godsend — but there isn’t much behind that group.



Yeah, I think Shanahan and Lynch will be shopping for defensive linemen, which, again, is not a new situation. Just last year, the 49ers acquired two DEs around the deadline: Randy Gregory for a sixth-round pick and Chase Young for a third-round pick.



(Some 49ers’ trade-deadline trivia: In 2021, they traded for Charles Omenihu, giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick that Houston traded to Green Bay, which used it to draft … Anders Carlson, the 49ers’ current emergency kicker. In 2020, when the 49ers were pretty much dead in the water with all the injuries, they traded Kwon Alexander to the Saints for a fifth-round pick that turned into … current rising star Deommodore Lenoir.)



This year, the 49ers have an extra third-round compensatory pick in 2025, earned when DeMeco Ryans left to take the Houston Texans job. But they forfeited their fifth-rounder as a penalty for a payroll miscalculation. My guess is that they won’t want to give up anything more than a sixth-round pick for any player who isn’t likely to be around past this season.



Meanwhile, the Lions also figure to be heavily in the DL market after losing star Aidan Hutchinson for the season. There might be a bidding war or two. But the Patriots only got a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Chiefs for edge rusher Josh Uche earlier this week, so the prices haven’t gotten too high. I thought the 49ers might be interested in Uche, but clearly, they weren’t — he’s a little too small to be an every-down player in the 49ers’ system.



The 49ers are probably shopping for true defensive ends who can rush and also set the edge against the run or bigger guys who can play both inside and outside. Let’s take a look at some of the top options, in order of their likeliness (according to me) to be 49ers by next Tuesday.