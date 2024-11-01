San Francisco’s efforts to fight human trafficking needs a revamp, a new report reveals.

The 50-page report, released Thursday by the budget and legislative analyst of the Board of Supervisors, concludes that the city isn’t doing enough to address forced labor and commercial sex acts, with a troublingly low number of cases uncovered by law enforcement every year, few police officers dedicated to human trafficking, and a lack of urgency in coordination among city and regional government agencies.

“The findings make it clear: San Francisco needs proper funding and a comprehensive, coordinated effort — one we’re committed to achieving alongside our city and community partners,” Supervisor Catherine Stefani said. Stefani called for the report in February after holding a hearing on human trafficking.

The BLA report, which examined trafficking between 2018 and 2023, found that law enforcement reported an average of 44 incidents of both labor and sex trafficking annually. But when compared to nationwide averages, cases should have numbered somewhere between 243 and 728 per year.

In that five-year period, a total of 11 cases went to court in San Francisco, with only five resulting in convictions. Three cases are pending.

The new report aims to help San Francisco catch up with better-funded and more organized counties in the Bay Area, like Santa Clara County. While the report offers a road map for curbing human trafficking, there are no requirements that its recommendations be followed.

Experts attribute the underreporting to the complex nature of the cases. Often, survivors are unwilling to work with police, since they are dependent on traffickers for their livelihoods.

But a big problem is funding, said Toni Eby, the head of the trafficking-survivor service provider San Francisco SafeHouse. Her organization served nearly 200 survivors in SF in 2023.

“We’ve just seen a historical underfunding of anti-violence programs in the city,” she said. “We don’t have enough resources dedicated to this population, so therefore we don’t have enough capacity to really reach into the population.”

Eby said getting good data has also been a problem. “There’s been a lot of inconsistency on the state of human trafficking in San Francisco reports,” she said. “If you look at previous reports, they were interviewing 19 agencies. I think the most recent interviewed was seven or eight.”

This lack of data, Eby said, puts her organization in a catch-22 with the city. “The city wants to underfund us because we don’t have the data, because they’re not providing enough resources for us to do that kind of work.”