Woman stabbed in ‘unprovoked attack’ on BART train; suspect still at large

The attack took place early Saturday on a train approaching the 24th-Mission station in San Francisco.

A person with braided hair is on public transport, wearing a black and orange jacket over a shirt with a large white number, holding an object in their hands.
A surveillance image of a man suspected of stabbing a woman on a BART train approaching the 24th-Mission station on Saturday morning. | Source: BART
By Max Harrison-Caldwell

Authorities are trying to find a man suspected of stabbing a 54-year-old woman on a San Francisco BART train early Saturday.

The attack happened after 8 a.m. as the Antioch-bound train approached the 24th Street-Mission stop in San Francisco, according to BART police. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

BART police described the suspect as “a possible Asian male,” standing at about 5-foot-8 and weighing somewhere around 160 pounds, with a mustache and black braided hair wrapped in a knot on top of his head.

Authorities said he was last seen holding a black duffel bag and wearing a plain black jacket with orange liner, a black shirt with a large white logo, gray-and-black cargo pants, brown-and-black boots.

Max Harrison-Caldwell can be reached at maxhc@sfstandard.com

