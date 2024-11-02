Authorities are trying to find a man suspected of stabbing a 54-year-old woman on a San Francisco BART train early Saturday.

The attack happened after 8 a.m. as the Antioch-bound train approached the 24th Street-Mission stop in San Francisco, according to BART police. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

BART police described the suspect as “a possible Asian male,” standing at about 5-foot-8 and weighing somewhere around 160 pounds, with a mustache and black braided hair wrapped in a knot on top of his head.