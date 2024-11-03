The 21-foot white Bayliner departed from Westside Marina around 3 p.m. Saturday carrying three adults and as many children, according to the U.S. Coast Guard . It was supposed to return within four hours.

Two others from the vessel have been found: one dead, the other in stable condition.

A sweeping search continued Sunday for four people missing since their recreational crabbing boat capsized a day earlier by Bodega Bay, about 70 miles north of San Francisco.

As the night wore on, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office commenced the search effort.

A cellphone ping placed the vessel’s last known location near Carmet Beach, the authorities said. Debris from the boat was later discovered along the coastline.

Multiple agencies have since joined the search-and-rescue mission, including U.S. Coast Guard stations from Bodega Bay, San Francisco, Sacramento and Humboldt Bay. The Air Force’s 129th Rescue Wing, Civil Air Patrol, and various local agencies are also scouring the seas as planes and drones search from the sky.