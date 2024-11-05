From prisoner to Pulitzer finalist, Rahsaan Thomas writes his redemption tale

On “Life in Seven Songs,” Thomas tells The Standard’s Sophie Bearman about the most intense moments of his life and shares the music that punctuated his journey.

Rahsaan “New York” Thomas is one of the nation’s most unusual journalists. He published his first major article in Business Insider while serving time at San Quentin in 2020, shedding light on the experience of prisoners during the coronavirus pandemic. He is also the coproducer of the Pulitzer Prize-finalist podcast “ Ear Hustle ,” made by current and former San Quentin prisoners.

Though Thomas’ early childhood in Brownsville, New York, was peaceful, the influx of crack cocaine changed his relationship to his hometown. From the death of his father when he was 12 years old to witnessing his brother get shot, Thomas’s childhood was marred by traumatic events. On the run from the law in New York, Thomas landed in California, dealing drugs on and off to sustain himself.

In 2000, he shot and killed one person and wounded another over a bag of marijuana. Thomas was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 55.5 years to life.

After a period of deep reflection in San Quentin, Thomas rejected violence and turned instead to journalism, taking writing and audio production workshops offered at the prison. While incarcerated he founded the Empowerment Avenue Writer’s Cohort, a program that helps imprisoned people develop their talents in art, journalism, and film.

“Writing became an act of self-defense and survival and the only thing I had because when you’re in prison, you lose 90% of your rights,” he said. “Your voice is still free.”