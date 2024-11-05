Ready or not, Election Day has arrived.

How are you feeling? Stressed? Excited? Relieved the day is finally here and (almost) in the rearview mirror?

It’s going to be a long day — and night — and we probably won’t know the winner in the presidential race or the city’s mayoral election by day’s end. As aggravating as that may be, that’s just how our election system works, folks.

Whether you’re spending the day doomscrolling at work, drowning your sorrows at the local watering hole, or taking a mental health day (good for you!), we want to hear your thoughts on all the things. Will you be able to sleep without knowing who wins the presidential race? Which moderate candidate will come out on top in the mayor’s race? Or will Aaron Peskin pull off a win? How many rounds of ranked-choice votes will need to be counted to determine a winner? Will voters decide to close the Great Highway to cars?