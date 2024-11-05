Win or lose, we still booze. 15 SF bars for every election night outcome

The vibes are always immaculate at Mission District wine bar El Chato, where stylish European expats rub elbows with local oenophiles, inevitably drawn to the Spanish-heavy list of wines by the glass and bottle. There are chatos, or half-glasses, but if you aim to drown out the election noise entirely, opt for a porron, a $20 bartender’s-choice selection that can be drained directly (and dramatically) down your throat.