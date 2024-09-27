I had drinks at the city’s highest bar. I still haven’t come down

Cityscape, the cocktail bar on the uppermost floor of the Hilton San Francisco Union Square , has reopened after a four-month renovation — and it’s ready to reclaim its place as the loftiest and most glamorous bar in town.

Of all the sky-scraping spots to get a drink, none can match its elevation 46 floors above Taylor and Eddy streets, or — maybe more important — lack of visual obstructions. Equinox, the revolving restaurant that’s open only to hotel guests at the Hyatt Regency, is a measly 20 stories up, while Starlite at the Beacon Grand is on the 21st floor. The View Lounge in the Marriott Marquis comes closest, but it’s only on Floor 39. (Once upon a time, the 52-story skyscraper at 555 California St. had a top-floor restaurant called the Carnelian Room, but it closed in 2009.)