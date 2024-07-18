“Spaniards recognize her,” said El Chato co-owner Erin Rickenbacker. Co-owner Rafa Saenz added he didn’t want the interior to look like any old tapas bar: “I like, you know, inspiration. Not the typical bullfighters and shit.”

Inside, patrons are greeted by a large-scale mural of a raven-haired woman. It’s not Amy Winehouse or Elvira. It’s the 61-year-old, Mexican-born pop star Alaska. Most Americans have never heard of her, but to many Spanish speakers, she’s practically the equivalent of Madonna.

The vibes at El Chato are, as they say, immaculate. The 2-year-old Spanish taberna in San Francisco’s Mission District has a pulsating energy that spills out onto the corner of Bryant and 21st streets — at least, until the decidedly un-Spanish closing time of 10 p.m.

Welcome to Swig City , where we point you toward don’t-miss cocktails at some of the best bars, restaurants and clubs in the city. Cheers!

Though El Chato has an extensive wine list, it also offers 3-ounce pours of “jerez” and “vermut” — sherry and vermouth — the latter over ice, with a skewered olive and orange slice for that Mediterranean feeling.

To pair with it, the kitchen cranks out salty bites like boquerones en vinagre, vinegar-cured anchovies slathered in garlic and olive oil, with skewered olives and potato chips ($18) or a Spanish tortilla, a slice of onion-and-potato frittata slathered in mayo and stacked on a piquillo pepper and grilled bread ($9). Anyone surfing the tinned fish trend, take note: This might be your spot. From sardines to baby scallops to razor clams from Galicia, eight or so options are available at any given time.

But truly, you’re here for the scene. Fashion-forward Europeans mingle with neighborhood foodies and the occasional DJ playing indie sleaze, while an affable Newfoundland naps beneath the decks. People drink out of the distinctive Spanish wine vessels known as porrónes. It might be somebody’s birthday, or it might be a regular weeknight — it’s hard to tell.