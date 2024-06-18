“I think part of the appeal is that they are much more casual,” says Jacon Paronyan, owner of Roaming Goat in the Marina District. “You can just show up.”

You might wander in to have a glass of skin-contact Albariño, only to be swept up in a swell of beef tartare and Sockeye salmon. Or you might simply go with the cheese plate. And the biggest bonus: compared to traditional restaurants, the financial commitment tends to be relatively low.

If situationships are the new relationships, then San Francisco wine bars that serve great food are the new no-commitment dinner venues. These aren’t restaurants—at least, not by the standard definition—and they aren’t just bars. Their menus go well beyond tiny bowls of Marcona almonds. They don’t require a reservation; in fact, they usually don’t accept them, making it possible to let the evening unfold spontaneously—or conclude quickly.

3 wine bars with way-better-than-bar food 📍Roaming Goat, 1830 Union St., Union Street This casually elegant bar spotlights uncommon varietals like rkatsiteli, an ancient thin-skinned grape from Georgia, and areni noir, a red wine grape native to Armenia. What to eat: Crispy octopus and grilled halloumi 📍Bar Jabroni, 698 Haight St., Lower Haight Options by the glass are more limited at this trendy newcomer, but there’s a strong bottle list stacked with gems—like a $94 bottle of Champagne. What to eat: Fettuccine with porcini mushrooms, corn custard, chile crisp and Parmesan 📍Bar Gemini, 2845 18th St., Mission With a dozen youthful, low-intervention wines available by the glass, carafe or bottle, the petit Bar Gemini makes it easy to sample a few selections in one visit. What to eat: Marinated gigante beans and a grilled cheese with mortadella

Their ranks are growing all over the city. At the trendy Bar Jabroni in the Lower Haight, customers order kampachi crudo and fettuccine with mushrooms, sweet corn and chile crisp. Komaaj Mazze Wine Bar in Bernal Heights serves Northern Iranian sweet and sour chicken stew. Key Klub near Union Square offers cast-iron mussels and a patty melt; 20 Spot in the Mission serves lamb sausage pizzas and roasted beets. And Ungrafted in the Dogpatch offers a $150 fried chicken dinner for two to four diners to share.

There’s a practical reason behind the uptick in this style of venue. Paronyan, whose wine bar serves Armenian and Georgian wines to pair with its substantial Mediterranean menu, says he initially set out to open a bistro but pivoted to a wine bar in part because of “how much you could get away with—or how little you could get away with, actually.”

Since customers don’t necessarily expect to get a full meal, he had the flexibility to expand or contract the food menu depending on how it was received. “We could do as little as a couple of bites,” he says. “We could do nuts and olives, maybe a couple of dips. And that would be okay—for a wine bar.”

Additionally, there’s a far lower barrier to entry for opening a wine bar versus a restaurant. A type 47 liquor license, which allows a restaurant to serve a menu of beer, wine and spirits, can cost about a quarter of a million dollars, Paronyan estimates. In comparison, a type 41 license, requiring the sale of food alongside beer and wine, can cost as little as $2,000. These types of licenses require businesses to “make actual and substantial sales of meals for consumption on premises,” so it makes sense for an increasing number of bars to offer substantial menus.