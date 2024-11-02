Which basket case are you? 6 types of election anxiety

Well, here we are in the home stretch. With barely 72 hours until polls close, it’s time for anxious Bay Areans to enter their final freakout phase. Some are phone-banking strangers until they can’t dial another digit. Others are ignorantly blissing out, believing that the universe always comes through.

Three days before the presidential election that may be the most significant of our lives — although hasn’t that been the case with the past five or six? — the stress of it all is positively overwhelming. But everybody handles anxiety differently, so we came up with a set of categories. Call it a typology of basket cases, if you will. Here are the different types of SF voters and how they’re dealing with quadrennial November dread.