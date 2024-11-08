SF school kids get racist texts after Election Day

Since Election Day, racist text messages have been sent to African Americans nationwide, including San Francisco public school students and young people in the city.

NBC Bay Area reports the text messages targeted Black students and addressed them by their full name, telling them to report to plantations to pick cotton.

David Bromfield, an AP government teacher at San Francisco’s Raoul Wallenberg High School, said multiple students received the racist texts, including a student of his who is Black and Latino. The message came from a 415 San Francisco area code.

“[The text] said she was going to be picked up by a brown van on Masonic Street, which actually borders our campus, and taken back to the cotton fields,” Bromfield told The Standard in an email.

The student showed it to her mother, who told her to delete it, he said.

Bromfield said the student who reported the text to him seemed “more perplexed” than upset about the author’s identity and how the author knew the students’ race.

He said students at his school were already in distress after Trump won the presidency Tuesday night, referring to “numerous students whose immigration status makes them potential targets of Trump’s threats.” The racist text messages further exacerbated the strain on students, he said.

In a joint letter, SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Su, DCYF Acting Executive Director Sherrice Dorsey-Smith, and NAACP President Rev. Amos Brown stated that San Francisco is “a beacon for diversity and inclusion” and that hate will not be tolerated in the city.