Now, three years later, San Francisco’s vintage-apron-clad baking star is back to cooking for the public — and making bupkes, nothing — at a spot you’ve likely never heard of: City Hope Cafe, a completely free table-service restaurant and café in the Tenderloin that serves up food and coffee as well as medical and housing support. Polzine and her fellow volunteers are nourishing the neighborhood, offering an elevated experience most clientele aren’t used to. And she’s never been happier.

That’s true of her past lives as a political activist and a punk guitarist, and of her gigs as a dishwasher and line cook. It’s even true of her name-making stint as the owner of the acclaimed 20th Century Café — an ode to Eastern Europe, touted for its 10-layer honey cake. Though it was a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2019, the café became a Covid casualty and closed in 2021 after Polzine underwent cancer surgery and, as she says, “reevaluated everything.”

Pastry chefs, even the best of them, rarely roll in the dough. Fortunately for Michelle Polzine, money has never been important — at least “not in the way that it is to most people,” she says.

She was flailing. “I was trying to find the meaning of the universe in all of this, and it wasn’t going very well,” she says. So Polzine did what any San Franciscan might do: She spoke to her acupuncturist, who recommended that she try giving back and help serve dinner one night at City Hope’s Olive Street location.

After closing her own café, Polzine tried taking pottery classes. (“Like every lost person in America,” she laughs.) She taught Zoom baking classes. (“Hated that! It was like talking into death.”) She pulled espresso for her friends at Dynamo Donuts. (“I thought, I’ll go be a barista! That’ll be fun! It wasn’t.”)

The café looks like any other, with wooden two-tops, a communal farm table, even a fancy La Marzocco espresso machine behind the brass bar. Because this is still San Francisco, there are oat-milk lattes on the menu and the coffee is of the fancy third-wave variety, albeit donated by Sightglass, Verve, Linea, and the like. The cafe is open to anyone who “wants to come in and sit with us,” says manager Paige MacLaren.

Founded as a nonprofit in 2015, City Hope operates multiple programs throughout the Tenderloin, including a 25-room sober house, a grocery delivery program, a community center that does dinner and a movie (or sometimes bingo or karaoke) two nights a week, and — since last year — the café on Ellis Street.

A soup kitchen City Hope Cafe is not. “It’s like a real place,” says Polzine, “where people are hanging out, having their coffee and pastry, like everybody else in fucking San Francisco.” One obvious difference: The coffee and pastries don’t cost patrons a cent.

City Hope founder Reverend Paul Trudeau was there that night. He knew Polzine was a pastry chef and made his pitch. “He came up to me smiling and said, ‘There are other ways you could help,’” she says. Suddenly, City Hope had itself a revered pastry chef as a regular part-time volunteer.

At the end of August, Polzine took over some of the café’s tiny kitchen. She brought in her own cake pans, lugged a 20-quart mixer downstairs, set her little plastic strawberry timer on the shelf, and filled a Superman mug with kosher salt. Then she began reaching out to chef friends for large-format pastry recipes: Atlantic Beach pie from North Carolina legend Bill Smith; streusel-topped chichi muffins from French Laundry alum Shuna Lydon; and a scone recipe from Kathleen Kwuan, formerly of the Anchovy Bar. Polzine’s good friend Nicole Krasinski, co-owner of State Bird Provisions and The Progress, donated a bag of muscovado sugar for butterscotch pudding.

Today, Polzine volunteers three days a week. “Better than the 120 hours I used to work!” she laughs. On a late-October morning, she decides to make her signature honey cake for City Hope for the first time. She usually sells these cakes for $250 via email or Instagram. Here, it’s tweaked to feed 150 lucky souls for free.

To stay within City Hope’s budget, Polzine has learned to utilize leftovers from food banks, including flats of imperfect pears and bunches of commercial bananas. But she’d rather know what’s coming when, and from where. “I’m a pastry chef! I need control!” She looks at the food system holistically, which means she still wants the good stuff. It doesn’t matter to her that City Hope’s guests might be putting fentanyl in their bodies; to her mind, they deserve organic flour, too.

To get the better stuff, she supplements the budget City Hope gives her by procuring products donated by friends — hitting up contacts in the restaurant industry for whatever they’ve got that she can use. Apples from Statebird’s farm? She’ll turn them into flaky tarts. Subpar plums? She’ll slow roast and bake them into buttery cornmeal scones.