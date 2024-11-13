Skip to main content
An ocean rave, a cowboy clown show, and 11 other extremely SF events this week

Three people are discussing in front of a table with fabric items. One wears a cap and gestures while speaking. Garments hang on the wall behind them.
Check out CCA’s free Art and Crafts Fair for handmade goodies, local talent, and community. | Source: California College of the Arts
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

SF Restaurant Week

More than 100 of the city’s best and newest restaurants, from Abacá to Yokai, offer up discounted prix-fixe menus. 

A platter displays a bowl of broth with meat patties topped with pickled veggies, rice noodles, fresh greens, and a fried savory pastry, set on a wood table.
Bodega Bistro is participating in SF's Restaurant Week. Try the bun cha, with pork belly and meatballs, pickled carrots, kohlrabi, and vermicelli. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard
SF Restaurant Week
Nov. 8-17

Music and poetry at Dodge Alley

Spend a literary evening in the Tenderloin with a cast of poets, spoken-word artists, and storytellers, plus live music, curated by Pysched Radio.

Psyched Radio
Thursday, Nov. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Dodge Alley and Turk Street

SF Unplugged

Hosted by “The Voice” contestant and award-winning songwriter Anthony Arya, this show features acoustic performers over cocktails at a historic North Beach bar.

SF Unplugged
Thursday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
The Savoy Tivoli, 1434 Grant Ave.

Bhangra and Beats night market

Traditional bhangra drummers and dancers blend with DJ sets for a raucous dance party, plus Indian street food, in the FiDi.

A lively dance performance shows a group on stage in colorful, traditional attire, raising their arms. They are surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd below, also raising hands.
Bhangra is a traditional Punjabi folk music and dance. | Source: Non Stop Bhangra
Bhangra and Beats
Friday, Nov. 15, 5-10 p.m.
Battery and Clay streets

Theophilus London

The Grammy-nominated rapper joins DJs Yanzy and Michael Anthony at the cute and vibey Amelie Wine Bar.

Amelie's Discotheque
Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
1754 Polk St.

We Heart SF launch party

Celebrate civic pride and an artist-in-residence program with a new nonprofit in partnership with social club Shack15.

We Heart SF
Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
RSVP for location

Arts and Crafts Fair

Shop local vendors, get dazzled by a magician, learn to tattoo, and stroll through galleries at CCA’s extended campus in the Design District.

California College of the Arts
Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m-4 p.m.
145 Hooper St.

El Chato clothing sale and party

The wine bar hosts an afternoon filled with new and vintage clothes, waffle sandos, records, and merch from Nudie Records.

El Chato
Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
2301 Bryant St.

Dayz Like This party

Enjoy the sea air outside Aracely Cafe on Treasure Island with a lineup of top house music DJs, including NYC’s Remarkable. 

Dayz Like This
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2-9 p.m.
401 13th St., No. 312

Ocean Beach sunset techno rave

Dance in the sand across from the Cliff House to sets by Another Human Red and Merdok.

Ocean Beach rave
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2-7 p.m.
Opposite the Cliff House

ATRIP

The London-based, garage-influenced DJ will fill this late-night party with productions loved by half a million monthly Spotify listeners.

ATRIP
Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Location TBA

Motown on Mondays

Soulful oldies mix with fresh beats and surprising remixes at this gregarious dance party at Divisadero’s Madrone Art Bar.

Madrone Art Bar
Monday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
500 Divisadero St.

Bangtail,’ the cowboy clown

This acclaimed comedy show starring London-based classically trained clown Lil Wenker comes to SF following a sold-out U.K. run.

A person dressed as a cowboy leans backward dramatically. They wear a hat, a red shirt, fringed vest, and chaps, holding a cigar and toy guns on a yellow background.
Bangtail, the baddest cowboy in Texas. | Source: Bangtail
Church of Clown
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.
2400 Bayshore Blvd.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

