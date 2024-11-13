An ocean rave, a cowboy clown show, and 11 other extremely SF events this week

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
More than 100 of the city’s best and newest restaurants, from Abacá to Yokai, offer up discounted prix-fixe menus.
- Website
- SF Restaurant Week
- Date and time
- Nov. 8-17
Spend a literary evening in the Tenderloin with a cast of poets, spoken-word artists, and storytellers, plus live music, curated by Pysched Radio.
- Website
- Psyched Radio
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 14, 5-8 p.m.
- Address
- Dodge Alley and Turk Street
Hosted by “The Voice” contestant and award-winning songwriter Anthony Arya, this show features acoustic performers over cocktails at a historic North Beach bar.
- Website
- SF Unplugged
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
Traditional bhangra drummers and dancers blend with DJ sets for a raucous dance party, plus Indian street food, in the FiDi.
- Website
- Bhangra and Beats
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 15, 5-10 p.m.
- Address
- Battery and Clay streets
The Grammy-nominated rapper joins DJs Yanzy and Michael Anthony at the cute and vibey Amelie Wine Bar.
- Website
- Amelie's Discotheque
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
- Address
- 1754 Polk St.
Celebrate civic pride and an artist-in-residence program with a new nonprofit in partnership with social club Shack15.
- Website
- We Heart SF
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Shop local vendors, get dazzled by a magician, learn to tattoo, and stroll through galleries at CCA’s extended campus in the Design District.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m-4 p.m.
- Address
- 145 Hooper St.
The wine bar hosts an afternoon filled with new and vintage clothes, waffle sandos, records, and merch from Nudie Records.
- Website
- El Chato
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Address
- 2301 Bryant St.
Enjoy the sea air outside Aracely Cafe on Treasure Island with a lineup of top house music DJs, including NYC’s Remarkable.
- Website
- Dayz Like This
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 16, 2-9 p.m.
- Address
- 401 13th St., No. 312
Dance in the sand across from the Cliff House to sets by Another Human Red and Merdok.
- Website
- Ocean Beach rave
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 16, 2-7 p.m.
- Address
- Opposite the Cliff House
The London-based, garage-influenced DJ will fill this late-night party with productions loved by half a million monthly Spotify listeners.
- Website
- ATRIP
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
- Address
- Location TBA
Soulful oldies mix with fresh beats and surprising remixes at this gregarious dance party at Divisadero’s Madrone Art Bar.
- Website
- Madrone Art Bar
- Date and time
- Monday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Address
- 500 Divisadero St.
This acclaimed comedy show starring London-based classically trained clown Lil Wenker comes to SF following a sold-out U.K. run.
- Website
- Church of Clown
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.
- Address
- 2400 Bayshore Blvd.