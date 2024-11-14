The Golden State Warriors unveiled their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms Thursday morning against the backdrop of their fashion inspiration: the Golden Gate Bridge.
The navy-blue Nike jerseys and shorts depict the towers and cables in red on side panels, while the team name and players’ numbers are written in yellow that is reminiscent of the bridge’s nameplate.
With no players on hand to serve as models, the uniform was shown on a headless mannequin, draped with a black sheet before the big reveal.
The team will sport the look for the first time Wednesday, when the Dubs face the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center.
The unveiling during a press conference overlooking the bridge occurred during similar fashion shows for each of the NBA’s 30 teams.
Last year, the Warriors’ City Edition uniform drew inspiration from San Francisco’s cable cars.
This year’s design comes as the Warriors prepare to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, marking another milestone for the franchise since its relocation from Oakland to San Francisco five years ago.
“It’s not only being able to feature an iconic landmark on our uniform as we head into All-Star 2025, but it also allows us to really celebrate San Francisco being our own,” said Kim Trinidad, the team’s vice president of marketing operations. “We’re really celebrating and wrapping our arms around this beautiful city of ours.”
Golden Gate Bridge officials were on hand to celebrate the Warriors’ new look.
“The bridge is a symbol of our community and the Bay Area’s winning ways, regardless of the odds,” said Denis Mulligan, representing the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, who talked about the engineering and financial hurdles faced during the bridge’s construction.
The uniform ties in with a broader community initiative involving the Warriors and partner Rakuten, whose badge will be featured on the uniform. The campaign will include educational programs focused on empowering middle-school girls interested in STEM and arts careers, such as sessions with engineers who work on the bridge.