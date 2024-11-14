This year’s design comes as the Warriors prepare to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, marking another milestone for the franchise since its relocation from Oakland to San Francisco five years ago.

“It’s not only being able to feature an iconic landmark on our uniform as we head into All-Star 2025, but it also allows us to really celebrate San Francisco being our own,” said Kim Trinidad, the team’s vice president of marketing operations. “We’re really celebrating and wrapping our arms around this beautiful city of ours.”