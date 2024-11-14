Skip to main content
Photos: 25 years of ‘keeping it weird’ comes to an end

A person with bright green hair and purple skin wears a green tie and white outfit. Others dressed colorfully are blurred in the background.
Charlotte Andersen attends the 18th annual How Weird Street Faire in May 2017. The electronic music fest is ending its 25-year run. | Source: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty
By George Kelly

The How Weird Street Faire, the West Coast’s longestrunning electronic music street festival, will not return in 2025, organizers announced Wednesday.

Rising production costs and financial risk have ended the downtown festival’s 25-year run, according to founder Brad Olsen.

“We created one of the most anticipated and beloved street fairs in San Francisco, but the personal financial risk going forward does not pencil out,” Olsen said in a statement.

Like other high-profile events in the city, including the Bay to Breakers race and Folsom Street Fair, How Weird has been a major draw for attendees in audacious attire.

The festival began in 2000 as a small block party at Howard and 12th streets, charging a $2 suggested donation for costumed attendees. It later moved to Howard and Second streets as attendance grew. “How Weird” is a riff on the connection to Howard Street.

A person cheerfully holds two cell phones while wearing an electronic gadget hat, sunglasses, a &quot;Miss E-Waste&quot; sash, and a purple skirt amidst a busy street crowd.
Jack Miller dresses as Miss E-Waste at the How Weird Street Faire in September. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A DJ with pink hair and headphones performs on stage while a person with lavender hair and platform boots dances nearby, surrounded by colorful lights and machines.
The Electroluxx stage at How Weird in September. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

How Weird’s demise was precipitated by a pandemic-related cancellation in 2020 and a freak rainstorm in May 2024 that forced the first-ever rescheduling of the annual event. Both setbacks cost organizers thousands of dollars; a virtual 2020 event lost about $10,000, Olsen estimated.

“There was our rainy-day fun!” Olsen told The Standard in an interview Thursday. “We actually had, pre-Covid, close to a quarter-million dollars saved up for such events, and they both came within five years.”

Some people have complained on social media that they did not get refunds for the postponed 2024 event, though Olsen said tickets for the original May date were honored when the fair was held in September, and there were opportunities for customers to get their money back.

Olsen and co-founder Michael O’Rourke, who both live outside of California, were rejected on applications for Covid relief funds and arts-related grants. That, combined with a scarcity of sponsors who fit with the event’s values, left them with no way to continue, Olsen said.

Public interest in How Weird remained high through this year. The September event drew thousands of costumed revelers, but Olsen said producing independent outdoor events without sponsorship or grants has become too risky.

A man with an expressive face flexes his muscles on a busy street, his body painted with black spots. He appears energetic amidst a lively, urban setting.
Jeremy Vasquez, in a Cheetos costume, at How Weird in October 2023. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard
People joyfully dance on a city street surrounded by tall buildings. They wear colorful, festive outfits, and bubbles float around them in the sunlight.
Dancers at the 2023 festival. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard

“The people that came our events, they really make the fair. All the costumes, people bringing out bubble machines and doing little side shows on their own. We had the art alley for many, many years just showcasing the different sides of San Francisco, the different colors, flavors, and costumes that people would come out,” he said. “It’s just always amazed me.”

He expressed hope that a production company with more resources might take over the festival while “keeping it weird.”

Olsen was amused this year when vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz popularized “weird” as an insult to Republicans.

“For us, it’s always been a positive word. In San Francisco, everybody’s a little bit different, right?” Olsen said. “We all should celebrate the differences among us that are really a positive rather than a negative.”

A person with a large rainbow afro, rainbow fingerless gloves, and sunglasses flashes peace signs at a lively outdoor event with a &quot;Temple of Love&quot; sign.
Chad Christiansen attends the 18th annual How Weird Street Faire in 2017. | Source: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty
A person wearing a colorful wig and sunglasses holds a balloon sculpture and a rainbow-colored lollipop. They are in a lively crowd, wearing a rainbow tie.
A bawdy water gun in 2017. | Source: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty
A large crowd fills a street during the How Weird Street Faire, with people in colorful outfits and a festive atmosphere. Tents and signs are visible in the background.
Crowds dance to electronic music in 2017. | Source: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty
A bustling alley with colorful artwork on display. People walk and interact, some wearing colorful outfits. A vibrant &quot;Art Alley&quot; sign hangs overhead.
The Art Alley at the April 2013 festival. | Source: Courtesy of Stephen Kelly/Flickr
A person with a vibrant multi-colored mohawk and sunglasses is in a crowd during an outdoor event, with various people and a food stand in the background.
Bold hair in 2012. | Source: Courtesy of Vernon Putnam/Flickr
A group of people is walking in a parade, dressed in colorful, eccentric costumes with vibrant wigs, striped patterns, and theatrical accessories.
Attendees in May 2008. | Source: Courtesy of torroid/Flickr
A person on stilts wearing a black-and-white striped outfit and clown makeup stands among a crowd on a sunny street, with a building in the background.
A stilt-walker towers over the May 2007 How Weird Street Faire. | Source: Courtesy of Orin Zebest/Flickr

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmentFashionNewsSoMaSoMa / South of MarketStreet Fairs