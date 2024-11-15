Bay Area man charged with fraud in fake TV show financing scheme

A Bay Area man was indicted on wire fraud and other charges after federal prosecutors say he and another man posed as Hollywood producers to get investors to finance fake projects, officials announced Friday.

The grand jury indictment charged Avi Fogel, 47, of Albany, and Christos Chrestatos, of New York, with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Fogel also faces an additional count of wire fraud plus one count of false writings to a government agency.

The DOJ said the pair defrauded investors out of more than $167,000.

According to the indictment, Fogel and Chrestatos claimed to have close ties to “A-list” actors, directors, and other celebrities. Fogel would connect with potential victims on dating apps like Bumble and during shared Lyft rides before pitching the fake film and TV projects.

The pair was inventive — in one case, the owner of a dog toy brand wired Fogel $5,000 after Fogel said he would include the product in a fake television show called “The Adventures of Whiskers and Paws.” Other purported projects included a documentary series titled “How to Save Your Planet in 9 Easy Ways” and an animated film called “Hanni and the Wildwoods.”

Officials said the men created fake companies, including The Book Media Group, Rhinoheart Films, and Suzy and the Sock Dragon Media Group, to carry out the scheme. They used the latter company to secure a $52,000 loan from the federal government.