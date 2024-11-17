Nothing is coming easily for the 49ers offense, and that’s a huge problem

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa had labored to the finish line of last week’s victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers’ star edge rusher wasn’t back to full health entering their gut-wrenching 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but he planned to fight through his hip pointer in similar fashion.

Bosa’s plan went swimmingly — until it didn’t.

He racked up his second sack of the afternoon in the third quarter, only to pull up lame on the other side.

“I guess I was compensating,” Bosa said. “The same thing happened to my other oblique. We’ll see what I’m feeling like tomorrow.”

Bosa couldn’t finish Sunday’s game, and the 49ers defense didn’t have enough gas without him to close out the Seahawks. They’d allowed just 3.3 yards per play and no touchdowns with Bosa on the field, but Seattle racked up 6.1 yards per play and two scores with Bosa off the field. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith sprinted for 34 total yards on the final drive, including the game-winning touchdown run with just seconds left, to send the 49ers to yet another vexing defeat.

They’ve now blown three fourth-quarter leads against divisional opponents. They’re 5-5. They’re in last place in the NFC West. And their play seems like the embodiment of Bosa’s exasperating injury: Whenever one problem has appeared neutralized, another one has popped up.

Against the Seahawks, offensive stagnation took over as the biggest issue. The 49ers, after averaging 7.9 yards per play in a 36-point October outburst in Seattle, managed only 17 points on 4.9 yards per play against the Seahawks this time.

Sure, Seattle’s defense was healthier this time around, while the 49ers offense was missing tight end George Kittle and receiver Brandon Aiyuk — both of whom were important contributors last month. But such a massive drop in production can’t be explained only by personnel shifts, especially since the 49ers now have running back Christian McCaffrey back in the fold.

McCaffrey, morose at the postgame lectern, blamed himself for the offense’s failure to close out the game with about three minutes remaining.

“I’ve got to make a better read on one of those runs and close it out there,” McCaffrey said. “At least from my perspective, that’s what I’ve got to do.”

But 10 games in, there exists more than enough data to suggest that the 49ers’ problems on offense can’t be boiled down to a missed run here or a blown block there.

Sunday’s loss featured a bevy of self-inflicted wounds, including drive-stalling penalties that coach Kyle Shanahan lamented afterward. But a hard truth has persisted throughout the entire season: Shanahan’s offense — despite some valuable weaponry — simply isn’t operating with enough room to unleash consistent productivity.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the 49ers entered Week 11 having averaged the least yards of separation at the time of the catch in the NFL. They ranked No. 32 after having ranked No. 13 with 3.5 average yards of separation at the time of catch in 2023.