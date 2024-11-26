Buster Posey’s no-B.S., low-drama Giants offseason (so far)

Like he was as a player, Posey’s not saying or doing anything until he wants to do it. And he can slow-play all this because he walked into this job with the love of Giants fans and trust of Giants ownership (he’s an owner, too!). He has the gift of not having to win over his constituency. That doesn’t mean Posey’s guaranteed to be loved over the next few years no matter what happens in the standings. He’s in charge. This is on him. He might screw things up much worse than Zaidi ever did. But Posey’s stature here gives him the space to take a breath on all this stuff.



His theme is clear, too: He wants to build the next great Giants team in the mold of the three World Series champions, based on pitching and defense. To that point, Posey has Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, and several very talented young arms. He’s got Chapman and Jung Hoo Lee. Tyler Fitzgerald makes sense as a second baseman with some pop. Yastrzemski isn’t going to embarrass anybody in right field. Heliot Ramos might get better and better in left.



Posey needs to decide what to do about Camilo Doval, who is headed to arbitration unless the Giants trade him first. I’ll note that Doval is the last player Posey interacted with as a player on the field, which happened to come at a very tense moment. That would be the top of the ninth inning of Game 5 of the 2021 NL division series against the Dodgers. And Posey called slider after slider in that inning, finally ending on the Cody Bellinger hit that put the Dodgers ahead. What insight does that give Posey leading into this decision after Doval’s sketchy 2024 performance? Interesting to consider.



Beyond that, Posey needs to get a shortstop. The Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim seems like a great fit if the Giants’ doctors are OK with Kim’s surgically repaired shoulder and if the price is right. Willy Adames is a far more dynamic hitter, but that also makes him a much more expensive proposition; and he isn’t nearly the same kind of defensive player.



Do the Giants have a shot at Roki Sasaki? I’m sure Posey & Co. will check in with the Japanese pitching star, who, per international signing rules, can only receive a minor-league deal because he’s under 25. Maybe Sasaki is headed to the Dodgers. That’s certainly the prevailing thought. But if he wants to stay out of Ohtani’s massive shadow, the Giants should, and probably will, offer themselves up as a nice alternative. How about Webb, Sasaki, Ray, and Kyle Harrison at the top of the Giants’ rotation?



Yeah, this is the guy I’d expect Posey to personally try to persuade. If there’s any chance, he has to try. If it turns into a circus, so be it. And if Sasaki seriously considers the Giants, it’d be worth every bit of the b.s.