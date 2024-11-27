Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Life

Sucka Flea Market, a cosplay expo, and 13 other great things to do this holiday weekend

A group of people stands outdoors holding vibrant flags, against a backdrop of a rocky hill and a blue sky. Some flags are adorned with feathers.
A prayer during the annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Sunrise Gathering

Hundreds gather to take the ferry to Alcatraz in commemoration of the 1969-71 occupation of the island by the Indians of All Tribes.

Thursday, Nov. 28, 4:30 a.m.
Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing

Music Is the Answer

Two floors of DJs: The Motown on Mondays crew, Lazyboy, and Playstation are featured in the lounge, plus a range of international acts plays downstairs in the “rave cave.”

Thursday, Nov. 28, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Monarch, 101 6th St.

Fan Expo

Cosplay it up, see stars like Anakin and Gollum (er, Hayden Christensen and Andy Serkis) and enjoy trade floors full of comics, anime, and games.

A girl in a red hoodie poses with two adults in colorful, furry monster costumes with horns and big eyes at a cosplay event.
See your favorite characters brought to life at SF's Fan Expo. | Source: Fan Expo SF
Friday, Nov. 29, to Sunday, Dec. 1
Moscone Center, 747 Howard St.

Ghirardelli Square holiday lighting

With performances by the SF Boys Chorus, photos with Santa, and vendors slinging hot chocolate and gifts, it’s a sweet way to celebrate the season.

Ghirardelli Square
Friday, Nov. 29, 4:30 to 8 p.m.
900 North Point St.

‘The Infinite Wrench’: 30 plays in 60 minutes

Comedy, intimate stories, and true absurdity take over in this frenetic show of bite-size plays by the SF Neo-Futurists theater troupe.

Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.
447 Minna St.

Give Thanks with Slander and Kaskade

Top progressive house DJs fill Daly City’s rodeo warehouse for two nights of raving to work off that Thanksgiving dinner.

Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave.

Bayview holiday market

Music, street food, vendors, and more fill an outdoor tent on Third Street.

Holiday market
Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
4100 Third St.

Be Here Tao wandering salon

Take in sword dancing, calligraphy workshops, tea ceremonies, and musical performances at a secret Dogpatch location.

A blonde-haired person in a white fluffy coat plays a stringed instrument outdoors, with tall grass and a large concrete structure in the background.
Xiao Zhang is one of the many performers at the Be Here Tao wandering salon. | Source: Be Here Tao
Saturday, Nov. 30, 1 to 6 p.m.
Address revealed with ticket

DIY art factory

Explore stations where you can make kooky versions of classic holiday decor while enjoying popcorn and hot cider, courtesy of art collective Raining Chainsaws.

Raining Chainsaws
Saturday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m.
1789 Egbert Ave.

Rudimental drum’n’bass concert

British legends Rudimental have drummed up 11 million monthly Spotify listeners by adding live horns and instrumentation to frenetic beats. 

Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Noel Valley holiday windows opening

Stroll Noe Valley’s shop windows and parklets as they compete for most elaborate, funniest, or most SF decorations. 

Noe Valley merchants
Sunday, Dec. 1, to Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Noe Valley Business Corridor, 24th Street

Sucka Flea Marketplace grand opening

Peruse clothing, art, jewelry, housewares, kids’ stuff, and collectibles at the kick-off of SF’s multi-location flea market.

Sucka Flea Marketplace
Sunday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SF Centre, 865 Market St.

Castro Art Mart

Noe Street between Market and Beaver shuts down on the first Sunday of each month for art and craft vendors, food, and fabulous performances.

Castro Art Mart
Sunday, Dec. 1, 12 to 5 p.m.
Noe Street between Market and Beaver streets.

‘Holiday Cirque’ at the SF Symphony

Troupe Vertigo performs circus feats and acrobatic dances soundtracked by the symphony at holiday-decorated Davies Hall.

Four acrobats in white perform dynamic poses on and around a red table, interacting with gift-wrapped presents, showcasing balance and agility.
Troupe Vertigo brings its innovative mix of circus, dance, and theater to a new holiday show. | Source: SF Symphony
SF Symphony
Monday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave.

Civic Center Plaza tree-lighting party

Fake snow flurries, a toy giveaway, festive musical performances, and Santa himself show up for the lighting of a 50-foot fir at 5:30 p.m.

The image shows a festive crowd under a large, illuminated Christmas tree with fake snow falling. People are gathered around decorated tents at night.

The annual Civic Center Plaza tree lighting returns Dec. 4. | Source: Civic Center CBD
Civic Center
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 4 to 7 p.m.
335 McAllister St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

