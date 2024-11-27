Sucka Flea Market, a cosplay expo, and 13 other great things to do this holiday weekend

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Hundreds gather to take the ferry to Alcatraz in commemoration of the 1969-71 occupation of the island by the Indians of All Tribes.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 28, 4:30 a.m.
- Address
- Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing
Two floors of DJs: The Motown on Mondays crew, Lazyboy, and Playstation are featured in the lounge, plus a range of international acts plays downstairs in the “rave cave.”
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 28, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Monarch, 101 6th St.
Cosplay it up, see stars like Anakin and Gollum (er, Hayden Christensen and Andy Serkis) and enjoy trade floors full of comics, anime, and games.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 29, to Sunday, Dec. 1
With performances by the SF Boys Chorus, photos with Santa, and vendors slinging hot chocolate and gifts, it’s a sweet way to celebrate the season.
- Website
- Ghirardelli Square
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 29, 4:30 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- 900 North Point St.
Comedy, intimate stories, and true absurdity take over in this frenetic show of bite-size plays by the SF Neo-Futurists theater troupe.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.
- Address
- 447 Minna St.
Top progressive house DJs fill Daly City’s rodeo warehouse for two nights of raving to work off that Thanksgiving dinner.
- Website
- Passes
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave.
Music, street food, vendors, and more fill an outdoor tent on Third Street.
- Website
- Holiday market
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- 4100 Third St.
Take in sword dancing, calligraphy workshops, tea ceremonies, and musical performances at a secret Dogpatch location.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 30, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Address revealed with ticket
Explore stations where you can make kooky versions of classic holiday decor while enjoying popcorn and hot cider, courtesy of art collective Raining Chainsaws.
- Website
- Raining Chainsaws
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m.
- Address
- 1789 Egbert Ave.
British legends Rudimental have drummed up 11 million monthly Spotify listeners by adding live horns and instrumentation to frenetic beats.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
Stroll Noe Valley’s shop windows and parklets as they compete for most elaborate, funniest, or most SF decorations.
- Website
- Noe Valley merchants
- Date and time
- Sunday, Dec. 1, to Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Peruse clothing, art, jewelry, housewares, kids’ stuff, and collectibles at the kick-off of SF’s multi-location flea market.
- Website
- Sucka Flea Marketplace
- Date and time
- Sunday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address
- SF Centre, 865 Market St.
Noe Street between Market and Beaver shuts down on the first Sunday of each month for art and craft vendors, food, and fabulous performances.
- Website
- Castro Art Mart
- Date and time
- Sunday, Dec. 1, 12 to 5 p.m.
Troupe Vertigo performs circus feats and acrobatic dances soundtracked by the symphony at holiday-decorated Davies Hall.
- Website
- SF Symphony
- Date and time
- Monday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Fake snow flurries, a toy giveaway, festive musical performances, and Santa himself show up for the lighting of a 50-foot fir at 5:30 p.m.
- Website
- Civic Center
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Dec. 4, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- 335 McAllister St.