The four injured were hospitalized — some with serious injuries — the spokesperson said by email. The crash caused significant damage to both vehicles.

The two killed, both women, were later identified by authorities as Tamya Watson, 42, of San Francisco and Nebiet Barham, 35.

Two people were pronounced dead and four injured in the two-car crash at Grafton and Jules avenues after 1:20 a.m., according to a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson.

Jayden Elliott Patrick of Santa Rosa was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department, police told The Standard on Wednesday.

Patrick has been jailed and faces 17 charges, including two counts each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury, and vehicular manslaughter, as well as charges related to reckless driving, according to Sheriff’s Department records.

In a statement, the district attorney’s office said it was charging Patrick with two counts of murder, one count of reckless driving and three counts of diving under the influence of alcohol with added injury allegations. The office added that it would move to keep Patrick detained at his arraignment Wednesday afternoon.