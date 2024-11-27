Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Victims identified in rollover crash that killed 2, injured 4; DUI is suspected

A San Francisco police car is seen driving at speed.
A 21-year-old faces charges in the fatal crash Monday in Ingleside. | Source: Isaac Ceja/The Standard
By George Kelly

A 21-year-old faces felony charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated following a fatal rollover collision early Monday in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood.

Two people were pronounced dead and four injured in the two-car crash at Grafton and Jules avenues after 1:20 a.m., according to a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson.

The two killed, both women, were later identified by authorities as Tamya Watson, 42, of San Francisco and Nebiet Barham, 35.

The four injured were hospitalized — some with serious injuries — the spokesperson said by email. The crash caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Related

A man with tattoos, wearing a floral shirt, stands on a brick sidewalk. Behind him are trees, orange fencing, and storefronts, including a "Tobacco for Less" sign.
Ricci Wynne, Fox News darling and SF hater, lands in jail as suspected pimp

Jayden Elliott Patrick of Santa Rosa was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department, police told The Standard on Wednesday.

Patrick has been jailed and faces 17 charges, including two counts each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury, and vehicular manslaughter, as well as charges related to reckless driving, according to Sheriff’s Department records.

In a statement, the district attorney’s office said it was charging Patrick with two counts of murder, one count of reckless driving and three counts of diving under the influence of alcohol with added injury allegations. The office added that it would move to keep Patrick detained at his arraignment Wednesday afternoon.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins offered her condolences to the victims and their families, saying “my office will do everything in our power to fight for justice in the courtroom for all victims here. This case is a tragic reminder that drinking, driving and speeding are a lethal combination with devastating impacts.”

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CollisionsCrimeInglesideNewsTrafficTraffic Deaths