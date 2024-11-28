‘This is my church’: Indigenous sunrise gathering draws thousands to Alcatraz

They lined up by the score in the predawn dark and chill on Pier 33, clutching camping chairs and children, swaddled in blankets woven in tribal patterns, and crowded aboard ferries. Their destination: Alcatraz Island, there to take part in one of San Francisco’s most unique and enduring Thanksgiving Day traditions.

The annual sunrise gathering on Alcatraz carries multiple layers of meaning, according to its organizers, the International Indian Treaty Council. Held on ancestral Ohlone land, it honors the resilience of indigenous peoples in California and around the world. It commemorates the November 1969 takeover of Alcatraz by Native American student activists. And it offers a counter-narrative to the sanitized Thanksgiving story taught to schoolchildren, reminding attendees that the original 1637 event was held to celebrate a massacre of Pequot Indians.