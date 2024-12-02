Skip to main content
DA won’t prosecute Embarcadero murder suspect, can’t rule out self-defense

A street scene shows a woman standing at an intersection on a brick sidewalk and wearing a mask and baseball cap next to a police officer holding a rolled-up ball of yellow caution tape that had been cordoning off an investigation area.
Police investigate a deadly stabbing Nov. 13 near the Embarcadero BART station. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard
By Tomoki Chien

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man last month near the Embarcadero BART station won’t face charges, the San Francisco district attorney’s office said Monday.

“We are unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect was not acting in self-defense,” the DA’s office wrote to The Standard. “It is always our goal to prosecute cases ethically, fairly and impartially,”

Jonathon Wright, 36, was booked into a San Francisco jail on suspicion of murder nearly two weeks after the Nov. 13 stabbing. He had been arrested at a San Leandro BART station when transit agency police said he didn’t have proof of payment for riding the train.

Police investigate a deadly stabbing in downtown San Francisco, near the Embarcadero station, on November 13, 2024.A street scene shows three police officers standing near a white tent, with yellow caution tape cordoning off the area. There are trees and a building in the background.
The suspect was arrested at a San Leandro BART station when transit agency police said he didn't have proof of payment for riding the train. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard

The DA’s office said in its statement that police had probable cause to arrest Wright, but “criminal prosecutions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt to proceed.”

The unidentified stabbing victim was seen in security footage collapsing on Market Street near Main Street.

“Every resident and visitor deserves to feel safe, whether they are riding transit or walking our streets,” Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie posted on X after the incident. “Public safety is my top priority as we work to build a thriving San Francisco.”

