Grading the 49ers: Another tragedy strikes a devastated team

Even after leaving Sunday’s Buffalo blizzard, the 49ers couldn’t escape the avalanche of bad news that has derailed their 2024 season.

Running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason are likely done for the season; both are headed to injured reserve. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that McCaffrey injured the PCL in his right knee. Although he won’t require surgery, he’ll need about six weeks to heal. Mason suffered a high ankle sprain, an injury with a return timetable that may not fit into the rest of the 49ers’ season. There are five games to play, and the team, following its 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, sits at 5-7.

Monday’s conference call with Shanahan was an emotional one. The coach confirmed that left tackle Trent Williams and his wife, Sondra, recently lost their twin babies. One died during pregnancy; the other, Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr., was delivered stillborn Nov. 24.

“[Trent Williams] was there at the hospital with her and got to meet him and say bye,” Shanahan said, his voice cracking. “And then he had to cremate him on Friday, so he’s been dealing with that, and he’s working through it. But we’re all just trying to be here for him through it all.”

This came less than a month after the death of 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward’s 1-year-old daughter, Amani Joy.

“When you’ve got to deal with tragedies like this, it’s hard as a coach, it’s hard as a friend, it’s hard as a family member, it’s hard for everybody,” Shanahan said. “But we spend a lot of time with each other, and that’s what’s cool about a football team. Whatever you go through — the good or the bad — we go through it together.”

This season took an excruciating turn for the 49ers even before tragedy struck the Ward and Williams families. Rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest just days before the opener. Shanahan has called Pearsall’s survival “a miracle.”

The human cost of these events has piled up on a team that — following three consecutive 20-game runs, all ending with devastating playoff losses — was already strained entering the season.