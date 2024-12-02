A 72-year-old man on the Ruby Princess is believed to have gone overboard ahead of the cruise ship’s arrival in San Francisco on Monday morning.

Princess Cruises said in a statement that “other possibilities” have been ruled out, though the incident remains under investigation.

“CCTV footage has also been extensively reviewed and the ship was searched thoroughly several times without success,” the company said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the guest.”

The man — who was American, according to the company — was traveling alone.