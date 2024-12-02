Skip to main content
Man goes overboard from Princess cruise ship ahead of its arrival in SF

A large cruise ship is docked at a port, with buildings visible to the left and a small boat alongside it. The sky is clear and blue.
Princess Cruises says a man went overboard before the Ruby Princess docked Monday morning in San Francisco. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Stephanie K. Baer

A 72-year-old man on the Ruby Princess is believed to have gone overboard ahead of the cruise ship’s arrival in San Francisco on Monday morning.

Princess Cruises said in a statement that “other possibilities” have been ruled out, though the incident remains under investigation.

“CCTV footage has also been extensively reviewed and the ship was searched thoroughly several times without success,” the company said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the guest.”

The man — who was American, according to the company — was traveling alone.

The Ruby Princess arrived in San Francisco at 6:50 a.m. after a five-day trip to Ensenada. The ship was expected to leave for Hawaii later Monday.

Stephanie K. Baer can be reached at sbaer@sfstandard.com

