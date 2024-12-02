Warning: This story contains descriptions of rape, including sexual assaults of minors, and suicidal thoughts.

The Standard was unable to independently verify every detail provided by the survivors in this story but fact-checked the background information they provided. Experts say their stories align with those of other survivors with whom they’ve worked.

“They’re the forgotten of the forgotten,” said Francesca Gonzalez, executive director of the nonprofit Freedom Forward .

That has left people like Shaun with few places to turn.

He belongs to a population of middle-aged San Francisco survivors who say they’ve increasingly found themselves on the margins. Most of the resources devoted to combating trafficking go toward rescuing today’s young victims, according to survivors and the nonprofit leaders who help them.

Shaun, 44, is decades removed from the horrific exploitation he faced in his teens and 20s. But like other survivors of sex trafficking, he continues to struggle with homelessness, addiction, and mental health disorders.

“I think that dude got his ass kicked,” said Shaun, who asked that his full name be withheld for privacy reasons. He added that the man was one of several who drugged and raped him over his seven years of being sex trafficked.

The memory is hazy, but he remembers feeling as if he were floating above his body — watching as the man raped him in bed. Then his pimp’s enforcers burst into the room at the upscale W San Francisco hotel.

‘Where was I going to go?’

Shaun was nauseous, shaking, when he saw his first client. He had only recently lost his virginity. The meth his pimp supplied helped him endure the early clients, but when the restaurant cut his hours, he found himself wholly dependent on the pimp’s financial lifeline.

But the man kept visiting — and kept offering — and Shaun’s rent was due. His minimum-wage gig at the restaurant could barely cover his motel room.

That was until, one day, a repeat customer flanked by attractive young male companions had a proposition: He said he’d pay Shaun $250 an hour to go on “dates” he’d organize through online chats. Shaun declined.

So in 1999, at age 19, Shaun fled to San Francisco. The city called to him, he said. He waited tables in the Castro and slept at the Hotel Verona in the Tenderloin.

Things did not improve when he came out as gay.

A self-described “Goodwill kid,” he grew up in trailer parks in San Diego and Arizona. An abusive father and strained relationship with his mother made home life difficult, he said.

The decision wasn’t his. He contracted HIV from a client at age 26. His pimp stopped giving him work.

“I was trying to come up with a game plan,” Shaun said. “I had no family that’d take care of me. Where was I going to go? I didn’t want to start over again.”

He started looking for a way out — but had no feasible options.

“The crappiest thing about the whole ordeal was that they didn’t say, ‘Hey, are you OK?’” Shaun said. “It was always, ‘Get ready, you have another client in two hours.’”

By the time he was 25, waking up bloody in bed was no longer a shocking occurrence. One time, he said, he was roofied and awoke to find a client next to him wearing a latex glove. The work became more untenable than ever.

It went on for years. Shaun would meet clients in upscale San Francisco hotels and homes, sometimes grabbing drinks first, always getting high in the bathroom.

A persistent problem

Few cases are reported to the San Francisco Police Department — and even fewer are heard in court — making statistics from official channels unreliable, a recent city report found .

The data are notoriously unreliable, but human trafficking in San Francisco does not appear to have receded much over the last decade.

Traffickers tend to manipulate their victims using emotional or financial means, preying on young people in vulnerable financial situations and with few friends or relatives to turn to, said Katie Reisinger, a director at Huckleberry Youth Programs . Often, traffickers are family members or romantic partners of their victims.

It is hard to track. It shows little sign of improvement . And it has a pernicious habit of preying on the most vulnerable.

In a city of intractable problems, sex trafficking may be one of San Francisco’s worst.

“You’d think that after so many years in this field, these cases wouldn’t surprise you,” said Su Young Jung, an associate director at Asian Women’s Shelter . “But they do. How can this still be happening in 2024?”

Still, social workers say anecdotally that their caseloads have either remained consistent or grown over the last 10 years.

In 2015, 15 agencies reported working with a total of 499 sex trafficking survivors. In 2017, 22 agencies reported 673. The most recent count was in 2021, when eight agencies reported 165.

But because the reports are anonymous, there could be duplicates if victims receive services from multiple nonprofits. Further, the department collects data from a different number of agencies each year, making it difficult to draw conclusions on historical differences.

Experts generally agree that the most authoritative tally comes from the Department on the Status of Women, which aggregates caseloads reported by the city’s nonprofits.

‘I feel like that lost little girl’

Bleicher, now 58, appears stable. She lives in Section 8 housing in the Bayview with her cats and is completing an online doctorate degree. She speaks thoughtfully and insists on greeting strangers with effusive hugs.

At age 14, she was emancipated and traded sex with her mother’s old boyfriend for a place to live. She said she spent much of her young adult life in court, juvenile hall, or prison, answering for petty crimes.

At age 8, her mother left her with an East Bay biker gang, likely in exchange for drugs or money. They gave her meth and took turns sexually assaulting her.

When she was 5, men crowded into her Inner Sunset home. They gang-raped her.

LeesaMaree Bleicher can recall her childhood only in bits and pieces. They come to her in nightmares, sometimes, or in dissociative flashbacks. The memories are all hazy.

But for most of her adult life, toxic and abusive relationships have prevented her from holding down a job, she said. She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, complex trauma, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. And the foggy memories of her childhood — distorted by time and past drug use — still come to her at random.

Daily life is a struggle.

“I may be able to act like I’m mature, but inside, no,” Bleicher said. “I feel like that lost little girl that doesn’t quite know where she belongs or what to believe. I wasn’t allowed to be a little girl.”

Bleicher attends survivor support groups and has utilized San Francisco’s nonprofit network. She also volunteers with a group that helps other survivors work through their trauma.

But that is little solace.

“I feel like I’m in a constant state of survival,” Bleicher said.

Other survivors also say they continue to struggle, even though they’ve long broken free of their traffickers.

Elizabeth Quiroz taught herself to “disassociate” when a pimp forced her at age 16 to stand on the corner of 20th and Shotwell streets and have sex with men in cars.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen to me next,” Quiroz said. “I didn’t know if these men were going to kill me.”