Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Arts & Entertainment

Santa’s favorite drag show and a range of holiday markets top the week’s event picks

The image shows numerous people wearing colorful frilly collars, arranged in a vibrant, fun pattern. They are smiling and waving, creating a lively scene.
Celebrate the warmth and joy of the season with the Gay Men’s Chorus at their beloved Holiday Spectacular 2024! | Source: SF Gay Men's Chorus
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Noe Valley Holiday Wine Walk

Buy a ticket, grab your glass in the Town Square, and stroll the neighborhood for tastings at bars and stores.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Dec. 5, 4 to 7 p.m.
Address
Noe Valley Town Square

Golden Gate Park tree-lighting and carnival

Watch the 100-foot-tall Uncle John’s Tree light up at 6 p.m., surrounded by rides, holiday activities, light-up art, and music performances.

Website
Tree-lighting and carnival
Date and time
Thursday, Dec. 5, 4 to 8 p.m.
Address
501 Stanyan St.

Downtown First Thursdays block party with Rebecca Black

The “Friday” singer of YouTube fame has evolved into a legit Boiler Room-worthy DJ, and she’s headlining this free street party full of food trucks, art exhibits, and outdoor bars.

A woman on stage poses with arms up, wearing a black top and denim skirt, while a drummer plays behind. Large decorative text is displayed in the background.
Rebecca Black will DJ a free set at First Thursdays. | Source: Lorne Thomson
Website
First Thursdays
Date and time
Thursday, Dec. 5, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Market and 2nd streets

Tenderloin First Thursdays art walk

Take in visual and performance art at 14 galleries, shops, bars, and tattoo parlors on the blocks surrounding Larkin and Geary.

Website
Tenderloin art walk
Date and time
Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 to 10 p.m.
Address
Map in link

Club New Friends

Make real connections with lovely people while enjoying Alchemy Springs’ cold plunges and the largest free-standing sauna in the U.S.

Website
Club New Friends
Date and time
Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Address
Alchemy Springs, 939 Post St.

Winterfest

Check out live bands, holiday crafts, and local food vendors as you take part in Friday’s tree lighting, Saturday’s kids’ activities and ugly sweater silent disco, and Sunday’s wreath-making parties.

People are making crafts at a table covered with a red-checkered cloth, surrounded by colorful bows, pine branches, and festive decorations.
Saturday is kids' day at Winterfest, when the little ones can make wreaths and ornaments, get their faces painted, or join a sing-along. | Source: TJPA
Website
Winterfest
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 8
Address
Salesforce Park, 425 Mission St.

Hayes Valley Holiday Stroll

SF’s quaintest walking street lights up with music, street vendors, live performers, kids’ activities, carolers, and 30 participating shops.

Website
Holiday Stroll
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 6, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Hayes and Octavia streets

Holiday Spectacular with the SF Gay Men’s Chorus

This 90-minute show features holiday classics and modern hits sung by the world’s first openly gay chorus, spreading glee since 1978.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
Address
Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St.

Let’s Glow projection arts fest opening

Watch gorgeous projection art swirl over eight downtown buildings, from the Ferry Building to Salesforce Tower, daily at 5:30 p.m. Friday’s launch will feature dancers and sweet treats.

Website
Let's Glow
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Address
Locations in link

The unofficial Taco Bell Triathalon

Some dude named Elliot Roth planned this crazy event in which triathletes start with a swim before breakfast at Pacifica’s beach-side Taco Bell, then fuel up on Crunchwraps and chalupas at five Taco Bells along the route to the boozy Taco Bell Cantina.

Website
Register
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 a.m.
Address
5200 CA-1, Pacifica

Holy Smokes art bazaar

Scope out creative gifts ranging from vintage fashion to funky home furnishings at the gorgeous converted cathedral that’s home to the Saint Joseph’s Art Society.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 7, noon to 5 p.m.
Address
1401 Howard St.

The Last Supper Party

Experience a range of creative voices, including spoken-word poets, writers, and artists at this interactive performance art series on topics of corruption, power, and greed.

Website
SF International Arts Festival
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
Address
Temo's Cafe, 3000 24th St.

Hanukkah in Paris Toys for Tots Party 

The 11th annual Hanukkah in Paris party brings burlesque, DJs, and more to Marina dance bar White Rabbit to collect toys for needy children, hosted by local philanthropist Adam Swig’s nonprofit Value Culture.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 to 11 p.m.
Address
White Rabbit, 3138 Fillmore St.

The Garden Party featuring Galen

The Public Works loft gets transformed with flora as Galen, founder of the legendary Sunset Sound System house music crew, rocks a fluid set from disco to reggae to techno.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 6, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Black holiday market

Support Black-owned businesses as crafts and food vendors fill the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, alongside local DJs and kids’ activities.

Website
Foodwise
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address
1 Ferry Building

Japantown holiday makers market

Peruse origami, woodblock prints, tea sets, and other treasures perfect for gifting.

Website
Koho
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, noon to 5 p.m.
Address
Japan Center East Mall

Nest x Gap Inc. holiday makers market

Dozens of local makers and artists pack the Gap location at 2 Folsom St., which also features workshops for upcycled art, moss sculptures, punch needle crafting, screen printing, and more.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Gap, 2 Folsom St.

Sammy Virji 360-degree show

After winning Portola Music Fest, U.K. garage legend Sammy Virji plays in the round at Cow Palace, presented by local dance music king DJ Dials.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m.
Address
Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City

Green Velvet concert

Dance music pioneer Green Velvet, who has been spreading the gospel of Chicago house for more than 25 years, takes over the recently remodeled “Tron”-style Temple nightclub.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.
Address
Temple, 540 Howard St.

SFMOMA holiday makers market

More than 20 crafts vendors set up inside the museum (no ticket required), slinging clothing, bath products, jewelry, and specialty teas.

The image shows a gold hoop earring on a person, modern geometric pillows, a minimalist bowl with plates, and incense sticks with pinecones on a wooden surface.
Join SFMOMA for an artistic shopping experience, with one-of-a-kind gifts by talented locals. | Source: SFMoMa
Website
Holiday makers market
Date and time
Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
SFMOMA, 151 3rd St.

Holidays on the Hill Faire

This fifth annual Bernal Heights fest features local artists, vendors, and “Dog Santa” photo opps, with 40 participating stores.

Website
Holidays on the Hill Faire
Date and time
Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Address
Cortland Avenue

SF Centre holiday pop-up

Dozens of vendors across fashion, food, and crafts gather under the mall’s fourth-floor Emporium dome. There will be live music, a holiday bag check, and flower art workshops.

Website
Holiday pop-up
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
SF Centre, 865 Market St.

Santa Skivvies run through the Castro

Calling all exercise elves and skimpy Santas: Meet at Lookout in your sexy holiday best for a 1.3-mile AIDS Foundation charity run, looping back for Santa’s drag show and an award ceremony.

Two smiling individuals in festive attire and sunglasses, one wearing a red cowboy hat and bandana, with tattoos visible, are enjoying a sunny outdoor event.
Santa Skivvies is an annual fun run/walk that benefits the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. | Source: Santa Skivvies
Website
Register
Date and time
Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.
Address
Lookout, 3600 16th St.

Sky High rooftop dance party

Grab a jacket and prepare to boogie on Hotel Via’s rooftop patio with a day-long lineup of house and electronic music and laser installations, headlined by Tara Brooks.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 to 7 p.m.
Address
Hotel Via, 138 King St.

Red Light Lit music, art, and dance

The gorgeous Ferry Building penthouse space Shack15 fills with dance, music, readings, and photography.

Website
Red Light Lit
Date and time
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m.
Address
Shack15, 1 Ferry Building

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ArtArts & EntertainmenteventsHoliday ShoppingHolidaysLifeOutgoers