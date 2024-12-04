Santa’s favorite drag show and a range of holiday markets top the week’s event picks

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Buy a ticket, grab your glass in the Town Square, and stroll the neighborhood for tastings at bars and stores.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Dec. 5, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- Noe Valley Town Square
Watch the 100-foot-tall Uncle John’s Tree light up at 6 p.m., surrounded by rides, holiday activities, light-up art, and music performances.
- Website
- Tree-lighting and carnival
- Date and time
- Thursday, Dec. 5, 4 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- 501 Stanyan St.
The “Friday” singer of YouTube fame has evolved into a legit Boiler Room-worthy DJ, and she’s headlining this free street party full of food trucks, art exhibits, and outdoor bars.
- Website
- First Thursdays
- Date and time
- Thursday, Dec. 5, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Market and 2nd streets
Take in visual and performance art at 14 galleries, shops, bars, and tattoo parlors on the blocks surrounding Larkin and Geary.
- Website
- Tenderloin art walk
- Date and time
- Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Map in link
Make real connections with lovely people while enjoying Alchemy Springs’ cold plunges and the largest free-standing sauna in the U.S.
- Website
- Club New Friends
- Date and time
- Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Check out live bands, holiday crafts, and local food vendors as you take part in Friday’s tree lighting, Saturday’s kids’ activities and ugly sweater silent disco, and Sunday’s wreath-making parties.
- Website
- Winterfest
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 8
SF’s quaintest walking street lights up with music, street vendors, live performers, kids’ activities, carolers, and 30 participating shops.
- Website
- Holiday Stroll
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 6, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Hayes and Octavia streets
This 90-minute show features holiday classics and modern hits sung by the world’s first openly gay chorus, spreading glee since 1978.
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
Watch gorgeous projection art swirl over eight downtown buildings, from the Ferry Building to Salesforce Tower, daily at 5:30 p.m. Friday’s launch will feature dancers and sweet treats.
- Website
- Let's Glow
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 5:30 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Locations in link
Some dude named Elliot Roth planned this crazy event in which triathletes start with a swim before breakfast at Pacifica’s beach-side Taco Bell, then fuel up on Crunchwraps and chalupas at five Taco Bells along the route to the boozy Taco Bell Cantina.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 a.m.
- Address
- 5200 CA-1, Pacifica
Scope out creative gifts ranging from vintage fashion to funky home furnishings at the gorgeous converted cathedral that’s home to the Saint Joseph’s Art Society.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 7, noon to 5 p.m.
- Address
- 1401 Howard St.
Experience a range of creative voices, including spoken-word poets, writers, and artists at this interactive performance art series on topics of corruption, power, and greed.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
- Address
- Temo's Cafe, 3000 24th St.
The 11th annual Hanukkah in Paris party brings burlesque, DJs, and more to Marina dance bar White Rabbit to collect toys for needy children, hosted by local philanthropist Adam Swig’s nonprofit Value Culture.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 to 11 p.m.
The Public Works loft gets transformed with flora as Galen, founder of the legendary Sunset Sound System house music crew, rocks a fluid set from disco to reggae to techno.
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 6, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
Support Black-owned businesses as crafts and food vendors fill the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, alongside local DJs and kids’ activities.
- Website
- Foodwise
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address
- 1 Ferry Building
Peruse origami, woodblock prints, tea sets, and other treasures perfect for gifting.
- Website
- Koho
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, noon to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Japan Center East Mall
Dozens of local makers and artists pack the Gap location at 2 Folsom St., which also features workshops for upcycled art, moss sculptures, punch needle crafting, screen printing, and more.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Gap, 2 Folsom St.
After winning Portola Music Fest, U.K. garage legend Sammy Virji plays in the round at Cow Palace, presented by local dance music king DJ Dials.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m.
Dance music pioneer Green Velvet, who has been spreading the gospel of Chicago house for more than 25 years, takes over the recently remodeled “Tron”-style Temple nightclub.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.
- Address
- Temple, 540 Howard St.
More than 20 crafts vendors set up inside the museum (no ticket required), slinging clothing, bath products, jewelry, and specialty teas.
- Website
- Holiday makers market
- Date and time
- Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- SFMOMA, 151 3rd St.
This fifth annual Bernal Heights fest features local artists, vendors, and “Dog Santa” photo opps, with 40 participating stores.
- Website
- Holidays on the Hill Faire
- Date and time
- Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address
- Cortland Avenue
Dozens of vendors across fashion, food, and crafts gather under the mall’s fourth-floor Emporium dome. There will be live music, a holiday bag check, and flower art workshops.
- Website
- Holiday pop-up
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- SF Centre, 865 Market St.
Calling all exercise elves and skimpy Santas: Meet at Lookout in your sexy holiday best for a 1.3-mile AIDS Foundation charity run, looping back for Santa’s drag show and an award ceremony.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.
- Address
- Lookout, 3600 16th St.
Grab a jacket and prepare to boogie on Hotel Via’s rooftop patio with a day-long lineup of house and electronic music and laser installations, headlined by Tara Brooks.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- Hotel Via, 138 King St.
The gorgeous Ferry Building penthouse space Shack15 fills with dance, music, readings, and photography.
- Website
- Red Light Lit
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m.
- Address
- Shack15, 1 Ferry Building