With Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason out, 49ers turn ground game over to youth

“I liked him coming out of college,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I haven’t studied him a ton in the NFL, but he was a guy that I had good notes on from college and liked. And I know our scouting department thought he was the best guy out there being available. So in our situation, especially glad to get him here.”

Consider the acquisition of Abanikanda, a fifth-round selection of the Jets in 2023, to be tantamount to a free draft pick for the 49ers. Because they claimed Abanikanda’s rookie contract off waivers, he’s under team control for two full seasons beyond this one at affordable base salaries just a smidge over $1 million.

Rookie Isaac Guerendo will be the new starter, and the 49ers’ biggest roster-filling move indicates a future-facing approach for a team that’s 5-7 and very unlikely to reach the postseason. Instead of signing a familiar veteran — 29-year-old running back Matt Breida is available, for example — the 49ers claimed 22-year-old Israel Abanikanda off waivers from the New York Jets. The new running back is now the team’s youngest player.

With running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both possibly done for the regular season, the languishing 49ers are embracing a youth movement at the position.

New 49ers RB Israel Abanikanda, whom SF claimed off waivers from Jets, isn't quite the athlete that Isaac Guerendo is — but he did run a 4.45 40 at 216 pounds. Very good straight-line speed. Also: SF inherited a rookie contract here. Abanikanda is under team control thru 2026

“I think he is ready to go,” Shanahan said. “He got off to a late start with injuries in preseason. I thought he finished in those games well, especially that kick return he had versus the Raiders. Did some decent things when he started out but didn’t get a lot of carries, had some ups and downs but got better through everything. And then when he got the bulk of the carries, he only got better and he’s gotten better throughout the year. So I think he’s ready for this.”

A lack of experience is the reason Guerendo lasted until the fourth round of the 2024 draft, where the 49ers snatched him. Guerendo, who converted from receiver to running back early in his time at Wisconsin, started only one game in his college career. He’s now preparing for the second start of his life at the position. It’ll come Sunday when the 49ers host the Chicago Bears.

Abanikanda’s mix of straight-line speed and solid size makes him at least somewhat reminiscent of Guerendo, who posted one of the most impressive size-speed combinations — a 4.33 40-yard dash at 221 pounds — of any running back to ever participate in the NFL scouting combine.

Sunday will mark only the second start of Isaac Guerendo's life at running back, who did some studying during an early practice period Wednesday

Guerendo scored the 49ers’ only touchdown in their recent loss to the Buffalo Bills, taking a swing pass from quarterback Brock Purdy for six points (the play counted as a run since the throw traveled backwards).

“The more reps you get, the more you get the feel for it,” Guerendo said in the locker room Wednesday. “The more I’ve gotten, the more I’ve think I’ve caught on.”

Although the Bears rank No. 9 in overall defensive EPA (expected points added), their run defense is lackluster at No. 22. The 49ers, despite the blowout loss to the Bills, are coming off perhaps their best run-blocking performance of the season. Jaylon Moore and Ben Bartch again look on track to start at left tackle and left guard, respectively, after both Trent Williams (ankle) and Aaron Banks (concussion) missed Wednesday’s practice.

The final five games, at the very least, line up to be a valuable evaluation period for the 49ers — who’ll have a plethora of intriguing roster decisions to make after this season, regardless of how it finishes.