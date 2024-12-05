Kawakami: It’s suddenly crisis time for the Warriors

The Warriors won’t win 60 games this season, after all. They also probably won’t lose 60, either, though this five-game losing streak sort of makes it feel that way.



And it could get worse before it gets better. On Thursday, the 12-8 Warriors host their reverse-image team, the Houston Rockets, who are young and not old; surging to the top of the Western Conference standings and not sinking; and bursting with the type of versatile athletes that the Warriors do not have.



Of course, the Rockets don’t have Stephen Curry, and the Warriors do. But Curry (knee tendinitis) and Draymond Green (calf) have been ruled out for this game, which only complicates things for the Warriors as they eye the Feb. 6 trade deadline and the long haul to the playoffs.



Just a few weeks ago, the Warriors had the best record in the West after huge victories in Boston and Oklahoma City and home victories over Dallas and Memphis. It made sense for a daffy local columnist to claim that they were, indeed, doing the sacred work of maximizing the remaining span of Curry’s prime.



Hello, Old Takes Exposed? We’ve got one for you. And it’s not even that old.



But wait, let me re-explain: Maximizing Curry’s prime doesn’t and can’t mean guaranteeing a fifth title. There’s never any guarantee of that, even with Curry still playing wonderfully. The point is to remain relevant. Position themselves for a smart trade or two. Maintain the right atmosphere for a potential Curry explosion in the playoffs. Don’t get left behind. That’s all still in reach — of course, with the caveat that another batch of losses in the games coming up would be pretty decisive.



If the Warriors stabilize from here, they’ll still be on a pace for about 50 victories, which should project them into a top-4 seed in the West playoffs and home-court advantage in the first round. But they clearly have some fixes to make, particularly at the end of games. Somebody has to turn into a real offensive threat next to Curry.