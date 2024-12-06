This is The Looker, a column about design and style from San Francisco Standard editor-at-large Erin Feher.

In a span of less than a month this year, Leah Rosenberg painted a single wall in her Mission apartment more than a dozen times. It was deep indigo, sunny yellow, crisp green, bubble-gum pink. And she didn’t stop at the wall. She coated a bench, chair, and side table. She let paint drip over a mug and a book, then slathered a matching coat over a large, square, hanging canvas.

As each color dried, she’d search her apartment, gathering cards and cups and fruit in that day’s hue, adding them to her monochromatic tableau. The next morning she would wake up, pop open a fresh can of paint in an entirely different color, pull on a pair of painter’s coveralls in a corresponding shade, and begin the process all over again.

Looking at the clean, white wall today, there is no evidence of the multi-colored palimpsest beneath the surface. Much of Rosenberg’s work has this ethereal quality. Like the vibrant sand mandalas of Tibetan Buddhism, Rosenberg’s spaces serve as powerful, fleeting symbols of memories and emotions, before disappearing beneath another veneer of paint.