Shooters who murdered photographer on Twin Peaks get life in prison

The outside of a courthouse.
According to evidence presented at trial, Ed French was taking photographs at the popular vantage point when the killers robbed him at gunpoint. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Max Harrison-Caldwell

A man and woman who killed a 71-year-old photographer on Twin Peaks were sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

Fantasy Decuir and Lamonte Mims, both 27, were convicted of first-degree murder in the July 16, 2017, shooting of Ed French.

Their sentence was handed down in San Francisco Superior Court, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office

“They often say justice delayed is justice denied, but not in this case,” DA Brooke Jenkins said in the release. French’s sister previously told The Standard it was unacceptable that it took the court seven years to convict Decuir and Mims. 

According to evidence presented at trial, French was taking photographs at the popular vantage point with a new camera when Decuir and Mims approached and robbed him at gunpoint. 

Surveillance footage shows Decuir shooting French through the heart and right lung as Mims struggles to take the camera bag. In addition to first-degree murder, the court sentenced Decuir on charges that include second-degree robbery.

