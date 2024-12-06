Their sentence was handed down in San Francisco Superior Court, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office .

Fantasy Decuir and Lamonte Mims, both 27, were convicted of first-degree murder in the July 16, 2017, shooting of Ed French.

A man and woman who killed a 71-year-old photographer on Twin Peaks were sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

“They often say justice delayed is justice denied, but not in this case,” DA Brooke Jenkins said in the release. French’s sister previously told The Standard it was unacceptable that it took the court seven years to convict Decuir and Mims.

According to evidence presented at trial, French was taking photographs at the popular vantage point with a new camera when Decuir and Mims approached and robbed him at gunpoint.