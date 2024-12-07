The narrative around San Francisco seems to perpetually vacillate between a doom spiral and a boom loop. Now, with city budget woes mounting, concerns about the Trump administration piling up, and precious daylight fading earlier, it’s hard not to get a little gloomy.
But who cares about all that when the music is bumping and bodies are moving?
Amid all the complaints about the city’s barely there nightlife, there are still more than a few places you can go to shake your ass on a dance floor, if you know where — and when — to look.
Who better to ask than those spinning the tracks meant to get you rocking and rolling? We checked in with some of the city’s top DJs to find the best spots in each neighborhood to get your groove on into the wee hours.
The Mission
A queer-owned and operated bar that’s central to the city’s dance scene. Jenset said you cannot miss R&B and Ribs, a DJ dance party that comes to play on the second Sunday of the month, typically. “Ribs” isn’t some sort of euphemism: The R&B nights come alongside dishes smoked by chef collaborators. What’s even better is that the party starts in the afternoon and ends at 8 p.m., letting you get to bed at a reasonable hour with a belly full of barbecue. One of the other legendary parties run out of El Rio is Mango, which has been going for nearly three decades and is meant to provide a safe space for women (and their friends!) to get down.
Who’s it for? The queers! and fun people who really love to dance
- Address
- 3158 Mission St.
- Date and time
- The second Sunday of the month (typically) for R&B and Ribs; fourth Saturdays for Mango.
A friendly dive in the Mission-Bernal micro-hood with a small dance floor, has a packed events calendar that includes everything from “Simpsons” trivia to a satanic “Black Xmas” celebration on Dec. 25. But the main draws are DJs who run the gamut. Want a disco house night? Sure. A funk fantasma? Got you covered. A hip-hop hangout? There’s that too. Raquel Heraldez, who works on the Bay Area DJ Calendar, said the Love Supreme party is always a hot, sweaty good time. Love Supreme founder Travie Bobbito, meanwhile, recommends the monthly all-vinyl party Sweater Funk — which plays ’70s and ’80s soul, funk boogie, and two-step deep cuts — as well as disco house funk Love T.K.O., who throw their own monthly party.
Who’s it for? Non-skaters, skater punks, and disco house lovers
- Address
- 3223 Mission St.
- Date and time
- The third Saturday of the month for Love Supreme; first Saturday for Sweater Funk; third Friday for Love T.K.O.
A popular spot with a dance floor that has a DJ playing nearly every day. But every fourth Friday is a special occasion, according to DJ 7evenB. That’s when the CUFFIN’ All Thangs R&B Party kicks off, meaning Diana Ross, Ashanti, Beyonce, and other legends all night long.
Who’s it for? Those who like to “Get Low” without Mark Zuckerberg
- Address
- 2800 24th St, the Mission
- Date and time
- The fourth Friday of the month for CUFFIN’s R&B party; every third Friday for Thee Soul and Oldies Show
The Marina
An easy option to pop into where you’re nearly always guaranteed a good dance party. Weekends see lines out the door, but the real night to go is Thursday, according to DJ 7evenB. The weekly Inner Circle party brings in guest DJs to spin more eclectic tracks than you’ll find on the weekend; for example, a recent night ran the gamut between Kid Cudi, Disclosure, and Twista. Prior to the party, the bar has a Vinyl Happy Hour at which patrons can play DJ, choosing from White Rabbit’s extensive record collection or even bringing their own.
Who’s it for? Those who like both top-40 tracks and highly curated DJ mixes
- Address
- 3138 Fillmore St.
- Date and time
- Thursdays for Inner Circle
There’s only one bar in San Francisco that has a mechanical bull, but for the less basic country bar in the Marina that “really pops off,” try Jaxson, according to Blckspkz. In addition to classic country and pop dance fare, there’s line dancing on Thursdays and Sundays. And yes, for the noobs, there are free lessons. “If you got some boots, that’s gonna be a spot,” Blckspkz said. Cowboy hat not included.
Who’s it for? Glen Powell fans
- Address
- 3231 Fillmore St., Marina
- Date and time
- Thursdays and Sundays for line dancing
A retro bar and dance spot, opened just a few months ago, but it has already hit DJ 7evenB’s list. The double-barreled bar brings a two-for-one nightlife destination with a distinct 1970s vibe. That means a space decked out with disco balls, neon signs, and a kaleidoscopic checkerboard of a dance floor. Looking to have a transformative night? Sip on the $95 Disco Ball Bowl, meant to be shared among seven people.
Who’s it for? Bell-bottomed dancing queens
- Address
- 2131 Lombard St.
- Date and time
- Friday and Saturday nights
SoMa
Looking for one of the best Latin music dance parties in town? Blckspkz says the Ritmo Latino SF party at City Nights nightclub wraps up cumbia, bachata, reggaeton, and dance music hits into one huge, bumping function. There’s a giant disco ball overhead, flashing lights, and a whole lot of booty shaking. Plan ahead if you can: The $20 cover is half price if you pay in advance.
Who’s it for? Those whose hips don’t lie
- Address
- 715 Harrison St.
- Date and time
- Fridays for Ritmo Latino SF
The End Up is a legacy nightclub that is known for being the after-hours living room for San Francisco. “It’s a bedrock, it’s known for nightlife, it’s known for staying out late,” Profesito said. The venue brings in a bunch of DJs, including those focusing on music from across Latin America, but DJ Profesito’s favorite party is the Festa No Brasil, which pops off the second Saturday of every month.
Who’s it for? Those who don’t want the night to end
- Address
- 401 6th St.
- Date and time
- The second Saturday of the month for Festa No Brasil
Divisadero
You’re always gonna have a good time at Madrone Art Bar. But for those who want to start the work week off on a great foot — or extend the weekend vibe — Profesito recommends the bar’s Motown on Mondays party. Every week, DJs spin classics from legends like the Isley Brothers, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gaye.
Who’s it for? Those who can’t wait for the weekend
- Address
- 500 Divisadero St.
- Date and time
- Monday nights for Motown on Monday
Polk Gulch
A cocktail and dance bar on the corner of California and Polk Streets, inspired by a desire to kick the city out of its post-Covid malaise, according to owner Aaron Paul. It seems to have worked. Fridays and Saturdays see “asses shaking everywhere,” said Blckspkz. But he specifically recommends going on the third Saturday of the month, when the Empress SF party boasts an all-femme DJ lineup playing disco, funk, and house.
Who’s it for? Those who say “zhuzh” in everyday life
- Address
- 1548 California St.
- Date and time
- Third Saturday of the month for Empress SF
Union Square
One of the best places to dance is the Felix, according to Jenset. Part of the fun is the exclusive nature. During the day the Felix functions as Vietnamese restaurant Bodega SF, but on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, it becomes an underground drinking den and music venue. The string of buzzy parties includes monthly events A Party Called Butter and Blendz and parties hosted by DJ groups like Friends SF and Lobby SF.
Who’s it for? Those looking to hop to the hottest party in town
- Address
- 138 Mason St.
- Date and time
- The second Saturday of the month for A Party Called Butter; Thursdays for Friends SF; the first Saturday of the month for Lobby SF