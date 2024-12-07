Gallery of 4 photos

Expand photo Click arrows to view

the slideshow Swipe

1 2 3 4 4 Go to previous photo Go to next photo

El Rio has been a historic refuge for San Francisco's queer community for nearly 50 years. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard

The bar hosts nearly nightly events and parties bringing in all comers. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard

Revelers dance the night away at El Rio on Halloween. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard