Chaos on 3 BART lines as train gets stuck

BART experienced major systemwide delays Monday morning after a train got stuck between Fruitvale and Coliseum stations in Oakland.

The transit agency first reported a 10-minute delay on the Berryessa Line at 7:21 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., delays had escalated to “major” status across the system.

In an email, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said the passengers on the disabled train were able to board another. Both trains were then taken to the Coliseum station, where the passengers continued on their trips.