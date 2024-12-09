Chaos on 3 BART lines as train gets stuck

BART experienced major systemwide delays Monday morning after a train got stuck between Fruitvale and Coliseum stations in Oakland.
The transit agency first reported a 10-minute delay on the Berryessa Line at 7:21 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., delays had escalated to “major” status across the system.
In an email, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said the passengers on the disabled train were able to board another. Both trains were then taken to the Coliseum station, where the passengers continued on their trips.
“The disabled train has been towed to our Hayward maintenance facility where technicians will diagnose the issue and fix it,” Allison said.
BART officials announced limited Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City at 8:29 a.m.
Passengers traveling from San Francisco were advised to take Dublin/Pleasanton trains and transfer to Bayfair for Berryessa service. Those departing from Berryessa were directed to board Richmond trains and transfer at Bayfair for Daly City service.
As of 8:58 a.m., there was a 10-minute delay from downtown Oakland in all directions due to an equipment problem on the track between MacArthur and 19th St. stations.
The transit agency did not provide an estimated time for full restoration of service, but Allison told The Standard there were still a few residual delays around 9:30 a.m.