This is Trade Secrets, a new series from The Standard that features unusual or fascinating jobs around the city. Have a tip or suggestion? Email reporter Jillian D’Onfro at jdonfro@sfstandard.com.

It’s no secret San Francisco has a poop problem. The prevalence of human waste on city sidewalks, exacerbated by a shortage of public toilets that don’t cost a million dollars, has made the city something of a punchline. Less well known is that, after more than two decades of closure in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, BART began reopening its restrooms several years ago, giving would-be street poopers another place to do their doo-doo.

At six of these underground restrooms, BART is working with contractor District Works to maintain order, deploying attendants to stand guard at the restrooms’ entrances. Like Walmart greeters of yore, they say hello, make small talk, and politely enforce the rules.

Practically speaking, that means a rap on the door if a guest has stayed inside for more than five minutes, or preventing multiple people from entering the bathroom together for a subway stall soiree.