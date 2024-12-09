Grading the 49ers: Both Brock Purdy and the defense finally ace the exam

The 49ers can fully exhale after the frightening hit that briefly knocked Brock Purdy out of Sunday’s 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears.

The quarterback reported to work Monday without feeling any ill effects from the hit, delivered by Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor, that bent his neck backwards.

“He seemed fine, but you never know until the next day,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. “But trainers talked to him, he felt good and no lingering issues from that play.”

Following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks last month, Purdy suffered through a markedly different day-after prognosis. The QB’s throwing shoulder had been sore during the game but he’d expected it quiet down by the subsequent Monday. That didn’t happen, and Purdy ended up missing the 49ers’ next game against the Green Bay Packers.