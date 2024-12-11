49ers vs. Rams: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

The 49ers didn’t have much time to relish in Sunday’s resounding win over the Chicago Bears. They face a bigger test Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, a division rival that might also be finding its stride for the stretch run of this 2024 season.
Both the Rams (7-6) and 49ers (6-7) were in the postseason last season but are in a dogfight to make it back there now. Expect desperation to permeate the play of both bruised teams. The short rest preceding Thursday football is not for the faint of heart.
Here are our predictions for Week 14.
Brock Purdy’s passer rating over 100
Lombardi: OVER
This is not a good Rams defense. They rank No. 29 overall in expected points added (EPA) and No. 29 against the pass. Their struggles haven’t been limited to last week’s shootout win over Buffalo, where the Bills still managed to score 42 points. Purdy looked as good as ever on Sunday and short rest won’t make life any easier for L.A.’s defense.
Kawakami: OVER
Purdy went big against the Rams in September (292 yards, 3 TD passes) and I’ll say he does it again Thursday. Quarterbacks have a 99.2 rating against the Rams’ defense this season. I think Purdy can beat that by a few points.
49er with the most yards from scrimmage
Lombardi: JAUAN JENNINGS
He has 22 catches for 345 yards and five touchdowns over five career games against the Rams. Roughly half of that production — 11 catches, 175 yards, three touchdowns — came in Week 3 of this season. The Rams have shown no indication that they’re better equipped to slow down Jennings this time around.
Kawakami: JENNINGS
It’s time for me to jump off of the Deebo Samuel train, since the 49ers seem to have done that already. Jennings has been amazing this season and is on pace for more than 1,000 yards. His previous career high: 416.
49ers defensive player with the most big plays
We’re defining big plays as sacks + forced fumbles + fumble recoveries + interceptions.
Lombardi: DRE GREENLAW
This game has been the target for Greenlaw’s return from an Achilles tear. Think of all that’s gone wrong for the 49ers since that moment in the Super Bowl. Perhaps Greenlaw’s return is what can finally push this team back into consistently winning ways. He may not shoulder a full snap load, but just one big hit from a fresh body can make a big impact at this time of the year, when essentially everybody is hurting and straining for the finish line.
Kawakami: LEONARD FLOYD
I hit with him a few weeks ago and for some dumb reason haven’t gone back. I’ll be smart this week and predict that Floyd keeps up his pace after racking up 5.5 sacks in the last four games.
Non-star who makes a big splash
Lombardi: RENARDO GREEN
The rookie cornerback delivered big when he faced premier targets in college. He shut down first-round receivers Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and future 49er Ricky Pearsall. Here comes perhaps Green’s biggest NFL test yet. Rams receiver Puka Nacua leads the NFL in yards per route run and QB Matthew Stafford has a big arm. Green has a tall task in front of him, as does veteran DB Deommodore Lenoir — who’ll likely see a lot of Cooper Kupp.
Kawakami: PATRICK TAYLOR JR.
With Isaac Guerendo looking iffy, the 49ers are down to RB5, but Kyle Shanahan kind of loves these chances to unveil a no-name who suddenly gets 80 rushing yards and 2 TDs. Taylor hasn’t been embarrassing in his brief stints this season. If the 49ers get into offensive rhythm, he can be OK.
Game prediction
Lombardi: 49ers 34, Rams 31
This will be a great duel between Purdy and Stafford. The Week 3 game featured a flavor of that, but this one will hit the thirties since Stafford has his top receivers back. The difference will be Purdy’s mobility.
Kawakami: Rams 28, 49ers 24
The 49ers completely controlled the Week 3 meeting, outgaining the Rams 425-296, but blew it so spectacularly at the end that it set the tone for the entire season. I think the 49ers will play as hard as they did in Sunday’s win over Chicago, but the injury absences will be more notable. And I think the Rams will throw the ball well and seal this game off with a big special-teams play.