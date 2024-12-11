49ers vs. Rams: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: DRE GREENLAW

This game has been the target for Greenlaw’s return from an Achilles tear. Think of all that’s gone wrong for the 49ers since that moment in the Super Bowl. Perhaps Greenlaw’s return is what can finally push this team back into consistently winning ways. He may not shoulder a full snap load, but just one big hit from a fresh body can make a big impact at this time of the year, when essentially everybody is hurting and straining for the finish line.