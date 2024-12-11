Skip to main content
Life

Ugly sweaters, drunken Santas, and guerrilla art top the 20 best things to do in SF this week

Several people in red Santa Clause outfits stand around a tree.
SantaCon strikes again on Saturday. | Source: SantaCon
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Union Square Winter Walk

Two blocks of Stockton Street shut down to host daily music performances and DJs on two stages, a craft and gift fair, Santa visits, food trucks, and outdoor bars.

Santa Clause and an elf sit behind a large blue Christmas ornament with the words &quot;Union Square.&quot;
Winter Walk, San Francisco’s signature holiday event, returns Dec. 11-15 at Union Square. | Source: Union Square Alliance
Website
Union Square
Date and time
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 12 to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 12, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Address
Stockton Street between Post and O'Farrell streets

Let’s Glow projection art

See mind-bending projection art splayed over eight downtown locations, including the Ferry Building and old stock exchange, with a special “neon block party” Friday on Front Street.

Website
Let's Glow
Date and time
Thursday, Dec. 12, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Address
Locations in link

Fort Mason Center holiday night market

Artsy vendors, Off the Grid food trucks, live music, DJs, ornament workshops, and visits from holiday characters light up Fort Mason Center.

Website
Holiday night market
Date and time
Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Friday, Dec. 13, 4 to 9 p.m.

Marina Winter Wonderland and boat parade

Boats illuminate the bay as attendees enjoy train rides, live music, and Santa himself at Marina Green.

Website
Winter Wonderland
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 13, 4 to 8 p.m.
Address
Marina Yacht Harbor, 3950 Scott St.

Chinatown night market

Food stalls, cultural performances, DJs, and craft vendors take over Grant Avenue.

Website
Do the Bay
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Address
Grant Avenue

JCPenny Silly Photoshoot holiday party

Don your awkward clothes, wrap your arms around a friend in prom pose, and capture some timeless memories between dances to local DJs at the Faight Collective.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Dec. 12, 7 to 11 p.m.
Address
The Faight Collective, 473A Haight St.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze show

This 90-minute circus spectacular features gravity-defying performances by all manner of elves and toy soldiers, set to holiday tunes, at the Golden Gate Theatre.

A man in roller skates holds a woman wearing roller skates upside down.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze features aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, and breathtaking acrobats. | Source: Hennepin Arts
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 13, to Sunday, Dec. 15
Address
Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St.

Sexmas sapphic stripper party

It’s a “safe space” party for erotic artistic exhibition — so don’t be weird. Free Jell-O shots for the first 50 Sagittarians!

Website
Sexmas party
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Jolene's, 2700 16th St.

Ugly sweater Oakadelic funk jam

Sip mulled wine in your ugliest sweater among art oddities as funk, soul, and R&B musicians jam at a motorcycle shop turned event space.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 13, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
RSVP for location

1890 Bryant open art studios

Wander through the open studios of 40 artists whose works range from jewelry and letterpress to fine art. 

Website
1890 Bryant Street Studios
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, noon to 5 p.m.
Address
1890 Bryant St.

Wakanda Winter Wonderland

Carnival rides, kids’ activities, an arts and crafts fair, and toy giveaways line the Fillmore’s African American Art & Culture Complex.

Website
Dollhouse Day
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address
African American Art & Culture Complex, 762 Fulton St.

SantaCon pub crawl

Love it or hate it, the fratty santas are coming to take over Union Square and Polk Street, crowding bars and sidewalks with Christmas cheers and too many beers.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 14, noon
Address
Starts at Union Square

Merry Mercado

826 Valencia’s craft fair features hipster holiday gifts and all the pirate-themed kids’ stuff you can “arrrrrr” at. 

Website
Reserve
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 14, noon to 6 p.m.
Address
Pirate Supply Store, 826 Valencia St.

BART Basel guerilla art show

Don eclectic formal wear and check out unsanctioned art in BART stations and trains, starting at Embarcadero before traveling south to installations at the Civic Center and Glen Park stations.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 14, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Address
Embarcadero BART station

J.ehren indie fashion show and holiday party

Self-described “cvnty” designer j.ehren hosts a runway show of fashions featuring upcycled materials at a community art gallery.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 to 11 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Unhinged Holidays variety show

This comedy and performance art extravaganza includes aerialists, clowns, tap dancers, pianists, and interactive activities at the Little Boxes Theater.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
Address
Little Boxes Theater, 1661 Tennessee St.

Disco Dragon

A secret spot above a Chinese restaurant sports go-go dancers, vendors, and DJs on a gilded stage.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Chi Lounge Speakeasy, 818 Washington St.

Direct to Earth techno rave

This one, featuring New York’s Holden Federico on a Funktion One sound system at a secret location, will go late.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Address
Location TBD

Civic Strings winter concert

Hear selections from Bach and holiday classics at First Baptist Church in Hayes Valley.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 to 5 p.m.
Address
First Baptist Church, 22 Waller St.

Ghirardelli Square menorah lighting

Munch on freshly fried donuts, catch performances on a glowing piano, and see the giant menorah lit to kick off Hanukkah.

A red menorah on a building.
The Jewish Community Center SF’s Glowing Hanukkah pop-up returns to Ghirardelli Square for the seventh year. | Source: Gabe Greschler/The Standard
Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 to 6 p.m.
Address
Ghirardelli Square, 900 North Point St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

