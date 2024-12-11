Ugly sweaters, drunken Santas, and guerrilla art top the 20 best things to do in SF this week

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Two blocks of Stockton Street shut down to host daily music performances and DJs on two stages, a craft and gift fair, Santa visits, food trucks, and outdoor bars.
- Website
- Union Square
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Dec. 11, 12 to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 12, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
See mind-bending projection art splayed over eight downtown locations, including the Ferry Building and old stock exchange, with a special “neon block party” Friday on Front Street.
- Website
- Let's Glow
- Date and time
- Thursday, Dec. 12, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 5:30 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Locations in link
Artsy vendors, Off the Grid food trucks, live music, DJs, ornament workshops, and visits from holiday characters light up Fort Mason Center.
- Website
- Holiday night market
- Date and time
- Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Friday, Dec. 13, 4 to 9 p.m.
Boats illuminate the bay as attendees enjoy train rides, live music, and Santa himself at Marina Green.
- Website
- Winter Wonderland
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 13, 4 to 8 p.m.
Food stalls, cultural performances, DJs, and craft vendors take over Grant Avenue.
- Website
- Do the Bay
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Grant Avenue
Don your awkward clothes, wrap your arms around a friend in prom pose, and capture some timeless memories between dances to local DJs at the Faight Collective.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Dec. 12, 7 to 11 p.m.
This 90-minute circus spectacular features gravity-defying performances by all manner of elves and toy soldiers, set to holiday tunes, at the Golden Gate Theatre.
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 13, to Sunday, Dec. 15
It’s a “safe space” party for erotic artistic exhibition — so don’t be weird. Free Jell-O shots for the first 50 Sagittarians!
- Website
- Sexmas party
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Jolene's, 2700 16th St.
Sip mulled wine in your ugliest sweater among art oddities as funk, soul, and R&B musicians jam at a motorcycle shop turned event space.
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 13, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Wander through the open studios of 40 artists whose works range from jewelry and letterpress to fine art.
- Website
- 1890 Bryant Street Studios
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, noon to 5 p.m.
- Address
- 1890 Bryant St.
Carnival rides, kids’ activities, an arts and crafts fair, and toy giveaways line the Fillmore’s African American Art & Culture Complex.
- Website
- Dollhouse Day
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Love it or hate it, the fratty santas are coming to take over Union Square and Polk Street, crowding bars and sidewalks with Christmas cheers and too many beers.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 14, noon
- Address
- Starts at Union Square
826 Valencia’s craft fair features hipster holiday gifts and all the pirate-themed kids’ stuff you can “arrrrrr” at.
- Website
- Reserve
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 14, noon to 6 p.m.
Don eclectic formal wear and check out unsanctioned art in BART stations and trains, starting at Embarcadero before traveling south to installations at the Civic Center and Glen Park stations.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 14, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Address
- Embarcadero BART station
Self-described “cvnty” designer j.ehren hosts a runway show of fashions featuring upcycled materials at a community art gallery.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 to 11 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
This comedy and performance art extravaganza includes aerialists, clowns, tap dancers, pianists, and interactive activities at the Little Boxes Theater.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
A secret spot above a Chinese restaurant sports go-go dancers, vendors, and DJs on a gilded stage.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
This one, featuring New York’s Holden Federico on a Funktion One sound system at a secret location, will go late.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Address
- Location TBD
Hear selections from Bach and holiday classics at First Baptist Church in Hayes Valley.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 to 5 p.m.
Munch on freshly fried donuts, catch performances on a glowing piano, and see the giant menorah lit to kick off Hanukkah.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 to 6 p.m.